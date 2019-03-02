PHATTALUNG: A woman stormed into an auditorium in Phatthalung on Friday (March 1) and attacked a TV host preparing to air the government lottery draw on TV.

crimeviolence

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 2 March 2019, 10:48AM

Prapaphan holds a screwdriver to the neck of Channel 5 anchor Thannanya Pipitwinchakarn before the lottery draw was broadcast live to air on Friday (March 1). (Screen capture from โย คณากร คนปั้นข่าว YouTube account)

The shocked audience, attending officials and TV staff in the auditorium saw a woman identified only as Prapaphan, 35, emerge from a group of attendants, approach Channel 5 news anchor Thannanya Pipitwinchakarn and place a 5-inch screwdriver against her throat.

Ms Thannaya was rehearsing before the channel broadcast the March 1 lottery draw live to air.

She was only slightly hurt, but the programme continued the broadcast without her.

Phatthalung was the venue chosen for the March 1 draw of the government lottery.

Police immediately took Ms Prapaphan away from the scene. At press time she had not been charged.

Ms Prapaphan told reporters who were present for the draw that she wanted to draw attention to the lack of progress in her complaint about a case involving her mother, Pao Dumnun.

Ms Prapaphan registered the complaint with police at Muang police station, asking they find out who dropped fresh krathom leaves and krathom liquid at her mother’s house in Muang district.

Ms Prapaphan said she had complained about the lack of progress to reporters based in Phatthalung on Thursday, but it fell on deaf ears.

She then decided to make the case known nationwide by storming into the programme, but did not realise that it was already on air.

Read original story here.