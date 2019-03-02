THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Woman storms TV show, holds screwdriver to presenter’s throat

PHATTALUNG: A woman stormed into an auditorium in Phatthalung on Friday (March 1) and attacked a TV host preparing to air the government lottery draw on TV.

crimeviolence
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 2 March 2019, 10:48AM

Prapaphan holds a screwdriver to the neck of Channel 5 anchor Thannanya Pipitwinchakarn before the lottery draw was broadcast live to air on Friday (March 1). (Screen capture from โย คณากร คนปั้นข่าว YouTube account)

Prapaphan holds a screwdriver to the neck of Channel 5 anchor Thannanya Pipitwinchakarn before the lottery draw was broadcast live to air on Friday (March 1). (Screen capture from โย คณากร คนปั้นข่าว YouTube account)

The shocked audience, attending officials and TV staff in the auditorium saw a woman identified only as Prapaphan, 35, emerge from a group of attendants, approach Channel 5 news anchor Thannanya Pipitwinchakarn and place a 5-inch screwdriver against her throat.

Ms Thannaya was rehearsing before the channel broadcast the March 1 lottery draw live to air.

She was only slightly hurt, but the programme continued the broadcast without her.

Phatthalung was the venue chosen for the March 1 draw of the government lottery.

Police immediately took Ms Prapaphan away from the scene. At press time she had not been charged.

Ms Prapaphan told reporters who were present for the draw that she wanted to draw attention to the lack of progress in her complaint about a case involving her mother, Pao Dumnun.

Ms Prapaphan registered the complaint with police at Muang police station, asking they find out who dropped fresh krathom leaves and krathom liquid at her mother’s house in Muang district.

Ms Prapaphan said she had complained about the lack of progress to reporters based in Phatthalung on Thursday, but it fell on deaf ears.

She then decided to make the case known nationwide by storming into the programme, but did not realise that it was already on air.

 

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong tuk-tuk driver wanted for attacking Chinese women tourists
PM irate over assault at school test
Abbot arrested for attempted murder
Killer cop confesses to Phuket street slaying
Man slain in Saphan Hin street shooting
Police hunt armed robber who stabbed man for phone
Fugitive wanted for murder of wife and in-laws captured
Hit men kill politician and wife
Security personnel slain inside Pattani school during classes
Prawit blames BRN for Songkhla bomb blast
Man guns down children, four in-laws at New Year party
Seven young men charged with gang rape of girl, 13
Cops ‘failed to act’ over gang-rape of minor
Myanmar worker launches knife attack over missing phone, flees
Stop Violence Against Women campaign held in Phuket Town

 

Phuket community
Dog attack victim Eemi heads home

"“I am very grateful for all the care and attention given to Eemi, I did not think that it wo...(Read More)

THAI resumes normal flight operations to Europe

Perhaps if your read the article, you would not have to ask and to not waste your time. ...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

But there was just new work permit rules negating all the previous ones. Police are ignoring not bei...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

One commentator was going OK until he had to go on with this crap "Of course there is a small g...(Read More)

Region 8 Police seize weapons haul in election safety campaign

"How many of the found weapons are Army and/or RTP stuff? Sold by own personal," I often w...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

Well, nice to see that all officials involved left plenty of loopholes for Mr. Erawadee to weasel hi...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

Full company checks by the DSI (Department of Special Investigation), AMLO (Anti-Money Laundering Of...(Read More)

Public urged to wear ‘coronation yellow’

Here we go again, regimental pressure. Leave it to the people how to express themselves. In clothing...(Read More)

Turning Points: Depression

It is known among mental specialists that growing up in regimental class regimes, starting with bein...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

"Thailand needs to ban smoking,not e-cigs.Another tourism killer" And how many million peo...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
QSI Food Competition 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Sunday Brunch Club
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 