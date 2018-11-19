PHUKET: Police are hoping to track down the person who fired a shot that hit a woman in the leg at a local market on Saturday morning (Nov 17).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 19 November 2018, 11:17AM

Mrs Kanokkarn told police that she was walking back to her car after visiting the Ban Tha Ruea when she felt a sharp pain in her right leg. Photo: Thalang Police

Doctors safely removed the .22-calibre bullet from her right thigh, and confirmed that the wound was not dangerous. The bullet did not hit any veins or arteries. Photo: Thalang Police

Capt Warawud Sansop of the Thalang Police was called to Bangkok Hospital Phuket at 10am after 41-year-old Kanokkarn Wisetsak presented herself for treatment.

Doctors safely removed the .22-calibre bullet from her right thigh, and confirmed that the wound was not dangerous.

Mrs Kanokkarn told police that she was walking back to her car after visiting the Ban Tha Ruea market when she felt a sharp pain in her right leg.

“She thought it was just rock that bounced off her leg,” Capt Warawud explained.

“But when she arrived back at her house in Pa Khlok she still felt pain and inspected the wound, and saw that it was still bleeding, and drove herself to the hospital,” he said.

Capt Warawud said police were investigating the shooting.

“We will charge the person with carrying and shooting a gun in public without permission,” he said.