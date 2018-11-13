THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Woman safe after pinned under cab in 7-Eleven delivery truck flip

PHUKET: The girlfriend of a truck driver who was riding shotgun in a 7-Eleven delivery truck has suffered serious injuries to her left arm after she was pinned under the cab of the truck when it flipped onto its side on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning (Nov 13).

transportaccidentsSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 13 November 2018, 12:53PM

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trongjit Kongbangpor, 23, was pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tha Chatchai Police were called to the scene, about 500 metres south of the Phuket Checkpoint, at 1am.

Officers arrived with Kusoldharm Foundation and Mai Khao rescue workers to find 23-year-old Trongjit Kongbangpor, from Songkhla, pinned under the cab of the six-wheeled Bangkok-registered Isuzu truck, which had flipped onto its side beside the road.

Ms Trongjit had suffered a serious injury to her left arm. Rescue workers took an hour to cut her free from the wreck and transported her to Thalang Hospital.

Ms Trongjit’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Suchinda Yamloi, also from Songkhla, told police that he was delivering goods bound for 7-Eleven stores in Patong.

Mr Suchinda, a driver for Dynamic Co Ltd, said he had picked up his load of produce from a 7-Eleven depot in Surat Thani at 9pm last night and was en route to Patong when the accident happened.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

He told police that he was driving in the right lane southbound when a pickup truck behind him started driving erratically, wanting to pass him.

Mr Suchinda moved the truck into the left lane so that the pickup could pass, but the front-left wheel went off the road. The truck hit a sign and onto its side, he told police.

Police have yet to confirm whether Mr Suchinda will face any charges for the accident.

Thalang Hospital has reported that Ms Trongjit is safe, but declined to confirm any other details of her condition.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

MartinK | 13 November 2018 - 21:32:05 

Regardless of excuses this is failure to have control. Always a mysterious - dog, truck, car, elephant, yeti) that didn't stop that a)cut in front b)erratically passed etc. Bottom line if your speed and vehicle under control you will not crash and will be prepared when a slippery surface or whatever is encountered. Defensive driving 1-0-1.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Aussie safe after yacht catches ablaze off Patong Beach
Phuket pickup driver flees scene with friends after early morning crash
Phuket rubbish collector killed in road accident
Phuket pickup driver injured when vehicle rear-ends ice truck
No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
Phuket tour boat fire investigation underway
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Chinese Deputy Consul-General assured of tourists’ safety in Phuket
Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation
Phuket tourists escape as taxi bursts into flames
Phuket truck, van head-on crash leaves eight injured
Phuket’s Songkran road death toll remains at one fatality
Drivers told to halt drive-by splashing
Songkran bus safety checks ordered
Phuket's killer roads: GPS trackers ordered by law no defence against speed, recklessness

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Go Air
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club

 