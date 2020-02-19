THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

BANGKOK: An elderly Chinese woman who received a “Thai cocktail” of HIV and flu drugs to treat severe COVID-19-related pneumonia left hospital yesterday (Feb 18) after making a full recovery, a government official said.

healthChinesedeathSafety
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 February 2020, 05:25PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul gives the thumbs up to a coronavirus patient at Rajvithi Hospital in Bangkok on Feb 3. Photo: Bangkok Post

Visiting the 74-year-old woman at Bangkok’s Rajvithi Hospital, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said she was suffering from severe pneumonia when she was transferred there from a private hospital in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Jan 29.

According to Mr Sathit, the woman was first treated with two HIV medications - lopinavir and ritonavir - for five days, but failed to recover. Doctors at Rajvithi Hospital then added the flu drug oseltamivir to her prescription, leading to a marked improvement. Her severe pneumonia abated in 8-12 hours, and after 48 hours she tested negative for COVID-19.

She was given the cocktail of drugs for the next 10 days, and no trace of the virus was found in four subsequent tests over 20 days.

“This shows she fully recovered from the disease and can leave the hospital,” Mr Sathit said. “She will undergo another physical check-up in a few weeks to find out if she is strong enough to board a plane back home.”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Dr Narong Aphikulvanich, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said the woman was the first patient to receive the “Thai cocktail” of drugs now being administered to three other Chinese people and a Thai patient.

Dr Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the department, said the doctors who treated the Chinese woman were writing a research report for international publication.

The woman was one of two Chinese patients allowed to leave hospital yesterday. The other, aged 69, was treated at the Central Chest Institute in Nonthaburi province.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Thailand to make a full recovery is now 17, while the number of confirmed cases remained unchanged at 35 as of yesterday. Since Jan 3, a total of 817 patients have been placed under investigation and 82 of them were hospitalised.

