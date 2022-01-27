BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Woman questions hospital after x-ray fails to find button in 2-year-old’s nose

Woman questions hospital after x-ray fails to find button in 2-year-old’s nose

PHUKET: A local woman has questioned the capabilities of medical staff at Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island, after even taking an x-ray they failed to find a button in her 2-year-old’s nose.

health
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 27 January 2022, 04:30PM

Ms Phichittra questioned the capabilities of Vachira Phuket Hospital after a doctor there had failed to find a button stuck in her 2-year-old daughter’s nose. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Phichittra questioned the capabilities of Vachira Phuket Hospital after a doctor there had failed to find a button stuck in her 2-year-old daughter’s nose. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Vachira hospital medical certificate confiming they had not found the button. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Vachira hospital medical certificate confiming they had not found the button. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Phichittra’s daughter waits patient;ly for her x=ray results. Photo: Supplied

Ms Phichittra’s daughter waits patient;ly for her x=ray results. Photo: Supplied

Mission Hospital confirmed they had found and removed teh button, and returned it to Ms Phichittra. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mission Hospital confirmed they had found and removed teh button, and returned it to Ms Phichittra. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Phichittra Oyama yesterday told reporters that she took her 2-year-old daughter to Vachira Phuket Hospital at about 7:20pm on Monday (Jan 24).

A doctor was available to check her daughter at 8pm, but the doctor said she was unable to locate the button.

“The doctor said there is no button in the nose and asked my child where she hurt, and my child said on the right side. The doctor pressed on the right side and my child said it hurt. The doctor pressed on the left side, and my child said it hurt, but the doctor said that my girl didn’t have a button in her nose,” Ms Phichittra explained.

The doctor told Ms Phichittra to bring her daughter back the next day if the pain persisted. The doctor dismissed Ms Phichittra’s fears if anything happened to her daughter during the night, saying the girl’s symptoms were not severe.

The doctor agreed to have an x-ray taken in case the button had become lodged elsewhere, but the male nurse who had taken her daughter for the x-ray said they were unable to find it.

The male nurse also dismissed Ms Phichittra’s concerns that the button may have moved to her daughter’s windpipe or stomach, saying that in that case the button was most likely in her daughter’s stomach and hence not a serious medical concern.

Before leaving, Ms Phichittra had the hospital issue a medical certificate confirming they had not found a button in her daughter’s nose.

However, after returning home Ms Phichittra’s nanny used a household torch to look in the girl’s nose, and saw the button still lodged in there, Ms Phichittra said.

“It was just a torch in the house,” she said.

PaintFX

Ms Phichittra took her daughter to Mission Hospital Phuket, a private hospital in Rassada, north of Phuket Town, where she waited less than 20 minutes and a doctor quickly confirmed the button was indeed still in her daughter’s nose.

“The doctor used a normal torch as well. What x-ray machine was the public hospital using? A doctor at Mission Hospital is a normal doctor, not a specialist,” Ms Phichittra said.

Ms Phichittra asked for the doctor to return the button to her and issue a medical certificate confirming that he had found, and removed, it. She then returned to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“I went to the front of the emergency room and asked to see a doctor who issued the certificate because I went to Mission Hospital and got the button out,” she said.

The doctor who had examined her daughter didn’t come out, but two nurses came out saying they were the heads of duty shift, Ms Phichittra said.

She explained the situation to the nurses and presented the certificate issued by Mission Hospital. 

“The nurses said that if I am not okay, I can write a complaint, but writing a complaint here does not mean that the hospital is not good. Only the doctor made a mistake,” Ms Phichittra said.

“I am a normal person, and I have to believe what doctors say. But if I didn’t go back and check my child’s nose again, it could have been dangerous since it was stuck in the nose for a long time,” she added.

“I just want to remind people that sometimes we have to take steps to look after our children regardless of what other people say,” Ms Phichittra said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 28 January 2022 - 08:44:16 

When I first came here I was warned by expats not to use the Wachira (there is no V in Thai language) hospital because of the poor standards. That was 27 years ago and it sounds like things haven't really gotten any better. Not that I'm very happy with standards in the international hospitals either, you just get slugged a lot more for the same poor advice.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety
Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, no new deaths
NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New road for Kata Hill? Phuket Town crossings, Kids 5-11 to be vaccinated || January 27
COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand
Phuket market prices under watch
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English
Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action
New chapter with Saudis feted
Traffic law backers call for sterner charges
Phuket marks 332 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Immigration on COVID Visa Extensions, Foreigner shot at Patong resort || January 26
Foreigner shot at Patong resort
Phuket Immigration: COVID Visa Extensions until Mar 25, all other visas roll back to pre-COVID times
Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

Well, here it is, all well done on paper. Nothing can go wrong anymore. :-) Questions about the pa...(Read More)

Tourist uncertainty hampering Phuket hotel market

A fine article that gives a international independent look into the Thai 'Tourist kitchen'.....(Read More)

COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand

Aha, Thailand starts early in economically warming up herself for the next 'High Season' 202...(Read More)

Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

Apologies. A comma was omitted. .."and presto, people became..." btw; presto means voila...(Read More)

NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms

Great. Now give them access to cheap and safe abortions and Thailand will be approaching gender equ...(Read More)

COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand

The sentence 'using it's own criteria and with or without WHO" says all we need to know...(Read More)

New chapter with Saudis feted

Why don't you reconcile with Thai muslims before worrying about fixing ties with what is well kn...(Read More)

Woman questions hospital after x-ray fails to find button in 2-year-old’s nose

When I first came here I was warned by expats not to use the Wachira (there is no V in Thai language...(Read More)

Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

Have you also translated them in to russian? Let's face it, they are the ones who keep running a...(Read More)

Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

A lot of "requirements" but still no information on how they will be enforced. Making hot...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 