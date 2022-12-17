Woman on motorbike crushed by 18-wheeler in Chalong

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old woman who was crushed under the wheels of a truck and truck near Wat Chalong last night (Dec 16).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 17 December 2022, 04:57PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongub

Lt Col Boonserm Klaewwatee of the Chalong Police and the Nang Nuan Rescue Unit operating under Chalong Municipality were called to the scene, about 300 metres from Wat Chalong.

Natcha Khampan, 50, was on the road near the remains of a crushed motorbike. Rescue workers performed CPR and rushed her to Chalong Hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the truck trailer, named by police only as “Mr Winai”, 40, told police that he was driving northbound along Chao Fa West Rd to deliver asphalt to Phang Nga,

When he arrived at the scene, the motorbike Ms Natcha was riding came into his lane from the other side of the road. He brake immediately but was unable to avoid the collision.

Police noted they were continuing their investigation into the accident.