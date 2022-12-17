333 at the beach
Woman on motorbike crushed by 18-wheeler in Chalong

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old woman who was crushed under the wheels of a truck and truck near Wat Chalong last night (Dec 16).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 17 December 2022, 04:57PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongub

Lt Col Boonserm Klaewwatee of the Chalong Police and the Nang Nuan Rescue Unit operating under Chalong Municipality were called to the scene, about 300 metres from Wat Chalong.

Natcha Khampan, 50, was on the road near the remains of a crushed motorbike. Rescue workers performed CPR and rushed her to Chalong Hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the truck trailer, named by police only as “Mr Winai”, 40, told police that he was driving northbound along Chao Fa West Rd to deliver asphalt to Phang Nga,

Ixina Thailand

When he arrived at the scene, the motorbike Ms Natcha was riding came into his lane from the other side of the road. He brake immediately but was unable to avoid the collision.

Police noted they were continuing their investigation into the accident.

Phuket community
Phuket woman, 50, caught with 1,720 meth pills

We never will hear/read from who madam Ratree got 1720 ya bah pills. The bug stops with her. 'W...(Read More)

Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

What makes the number of foreigners who suffer road accidents on Phuket is rising? Is there any rese...(Read More)

Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

Mj, motorbike shops don't think further than their front door and the rental money. Road safety ...(Read More)

Police target tourist hunters

Don't have to look far to find the worse scammers, just look within. ...(Read More)

Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

But it will certainly decrease the accidents if rental shops require a valid License for a Car or Bi...(Read More)

Phuket woman, 50, caught with 1,720 meth pills

Phuket crime-free?!? LOL. I must have woken up in a different universe. To make Phuket a safer place...(Read More)

Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

@Dkk. Actually Capricornball is pretty well spot on. In the almost 30 years I have been here motorbi...(Read More)

Phuket schools targeted in education visa crackdown

Interesting, Col Thanet talks about a "influential mafia gang". Did he mean "influent...(Read More)

Phuket schools targeted in education visa crackdown

Very telling as to which nationality is abusing the system if they invite a Russian consul along. Hi...(Read More)

Truck hits power pole, misses house

At least he owned up to falling asleep. I thought it would be another case of "brake failure&qu...(Read More)

 

