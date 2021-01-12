BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Woman nabbed for noodle shop ‘snatch and run’ to pay drug debt

PHUKET: Police in Wichit arrested a woman yesterday (Jan 11) who was wanted for stealing cash from a noodle vendor six months ago.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 12 January 2021, 12:21PM

After six months, police finally tracked down Darika and arrested her at the Jomthong Thani housing estate off Kwang Rd in Wichit. Photo: Wichit Police

Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong of the Wichit Police confirmed that Darika Saemin was arrested at the Jomthong Thani housing estate off Kwang Rd in Moo 3, Wichit, at about 12:30pm yesterday.

Darika was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court on July 13, 2020, he explained.

Noodle shop owner Sunee Wongnara reported to police on June 29 last year that while she was busy doing something inside her shop, a woman came into the shop, snatched the cash from her from her money box on the counter and ran away.

Ms Sunee ran out to catch the theif, but the woman sped off on a motorbike.

The thief made off with about B3,000, Ms Sunee reported.

Lt Col Thammasan explained that police had finally tracked down Darika to the housing estate, where she was found with the white-blue, Phuket-registered Honda Click motorbike that she had used to flee.

Darika confessed to stealing the money, saying that she needed the money to pay her debt to a drug dealer, Lt Col Thammasan said.

Lt Col Thammasan confirmed that Darika was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with theft.

