Woman motorbike passenger killed after struck by pickup near airport

PHUKET: A 56-year-old woman died from fatal head injuries after the motorbike she was riding pillion on was struck from behind by a pickup truck on the winding road south of Phuket International Airport yesterday afternoon (Nov 23).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 24 November 2019, 04:22PM

Chockchai Thiamsri, 44, of Plai Phraya District in Krabi, tested negative for alcohol, Lt Col Kittiphum also noted in his report. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike was struck from behind by the pickup truck. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kittiphum Tinthalang of the Thalang Police reported that the accident occurred on the old airport road in Moo 8, Tambon Thepkrasattri, at about 3:45pm.

Officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Kwanchai Jantrakool, a 56-year-old resident of Kra Rd in Phuket Town, on the road near a damaged blue Honda Wave motorcycle.

Also at the scene was a silver Isuzu pickup truck with damage to its front left, and the pickup truck driver, Chockchai Thiamsri, 44, of Plai Phraya District in Krabi.

Also at the scene was Bunlert Juntrakul, 57, of the same registered address in Phuket Town as that of Ms Kwanchi, though Lt Col Kittiphum did not report Mr Bunlert’s relationship with Ms Kwanchai.

Lt Col Kittiphum noted in his report that the road where the collision occurred was curved, but dry and the weather was clear.

Mr Bunlert told officers that he was riding toward Nai Yang Beach when the pickup truck struck the motorbike from behind. The impact knocked the motorbike over, spilling himself and Ms Kwanchai onto the road.

Mr Bunlert suffered only minor injuries, but Ms Kwanchai died at the scene of severe head trauma.

One basic motorbike helmet was found at the scene, though it was not reported whether it was being worn at the time of the accident, or if so by whom.

The accident was caused by negligence by pickup truck driver Chokchai, who was tailgating the motorbike, Lt Col Kittiphum noted in his report.

Chokchai tested negative for alcohol, Lt Col Kittiphum also noted in his report.