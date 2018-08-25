THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Woman’s licence revoked for multiple crashes at airport

CHIANG MAI: The Land Transport Department has revoked the lifelong driving licence of a hot-tempered woman who drove her pickup truck into a Chiang Mai airport guard who clamped her wheel, due to her mental illness.

crimetransport
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 August 2018, 09:20AM

Phattra Boonchaliew, 69, is arrested after driving into a Chiang Mai airport guard and other vehicles. Her lifelong driving licence has been revoked. Photo: Chiang Mai airport

Sophon Pitaksalee, land transport chief of Lampang province, said his office found that Phattra Boonchaliew, 69, had been emotionally unstable – she was reportedly as being easily provoked and unpredictably aggressive. Besides, she was forgetful and often lost her way while driving.

The Lampang land transport branch which had issued her lifelong driving licence revoked the document because she was not healthy enough to drive safely. The land transport office in Chiang Mai province also requested the revocation after crashes at Chiang Mai airport, Mr Sophon said.

The multiple crashes at the airport happened on Monday (Aug 20) when Phattra parked her pickup truck at a no-parking zone in front of the airport’s passenger terminal to see off a friend.

An airport security guard clamped her wheel because the vehicle had been parked there longer than an hour.

The woman paid a B400 fine and returned to the parking area where she reportedly talked emotionally to Vatchara Chaiwong, 24, the guard on duty.

After Mr Vatchara unlocked the clamp, she started the engine and rammed into him, dragging him for a long distance while crashing into six vehicles along the way, to the shock of bystanders.

Mr Vatchara suffered abdominal injuries, broken pelvis, arm, spine and shoulder blade. His relatives filed a complaint with police accusing her of attempted murder.

Read original story here.

 

 

Rorri_2 | 27 August 2018 - 10:13:02 

Dek, my comment, you refer to, was made because someone commented thatbsame day, my failure was due to not checking previous dates, your comments, below, are simple by not being intelligent, and always wanting to criticize. By the way, dek, in thai, suits you, it certainly explains your carrying on.

Rorri_2 | 27 August 2018 - 06:09:03 

J12, wheel clamps, or about to be towed, would not stop a remote detonation taking place, but I do like the idea of a terrorist detonating his vest in the sea, I hope some terrorists take note.

DeKaaskopp | 26 August 2018 - 22:50:00 

"The life long binge on turps is getting to you"and that says someone who responded to a 5 month old comment.Haha. L

Jor12 | 26 August 2018 - 16:42:07 

Unless one is a clueless commentator on here, a bomber wouldn't take the risk of having his car clamped or towed away. But it would be good if they strapped on suicide vests and detonated them in the sea.

Rorri_2 | 26 August 2018 - 16:25:42 

Dek, you've lost the plot, by trying to defend your stupid comment you are only making yourself out to be even sillier, terrorist place their explosives where they can kill most people, not kill cars, in a car park, the life long binge on turps is getting to you.

The closest car bay, to the terminal is approx 25m, not just a "few," and what if the terrorist didn't want to die,...

DeKaaskopp | 26 August 2018 - 14:46:41 

No,not ridiculous at all! Parking a "few" meters more far away would't really change the impact of an explosion.Apart from that there is no real safety given anyway.A suicide bomber could even drive into that hall.And even you should know that terrorists are now very inventive when it comes to attack crowded places.Not only at airports.

BenPendejo | 25 August 2018 - 19:14:10 

Come on DeKaas...Why??? Because there is much heavier concentration of people, and because they know that there are no police to do anything about it. Anything goes here in the absence of a competent police force, which is why this entire country pays no heed to law. So they revoke her license...so what...she won't think twice to go about her business as usual, because there are no police.

Rorri_2 | 25 August 2018 - 16:12:16 

"Why would a terrorist parking his car fully loaded with dynamite near a departure or arrival hall in a non parking zone and therefore endangering his mission if he can park legally nearby," for the very same reason they leave bags unattended, it's to do with the carnage they can create, I hope that answers your ridiculous question.

DeKaaskopp | 25 August 2018 - 15:20:55 

Why would a terrorist parking his car fully loaded with dynamite near a departure or arrival hall in a non parking zone and therefore endangering his mission if he can park legally nearby?

Kurt | 25 August 2018 - 11:55:07 

A empty pickup truck standing more than1 hour in front of departure hall, and only clamped?  That airport management is completely nuts! Absolutely not trained in terrorist attack prevention. Area should have been cleared, truck inspected by bomb squad, and than pulled away to isolated area. Very unsafe thai airport!

Have a news tip-off? Click here

