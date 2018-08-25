CHIANG MAI: The Land Transport Department has revoked the lifelong driving licence of a hot-tempered woman who drove her pickup truck into a Chiang Mai airport guard who clamped her wheel, due to her mental illness.

crimetransport

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 August 2018, 09:20AM

Phattra Boonchaliew, 69, is arrested after driving into a Chiang Mai airport guard and other vehicles. Her lifelong driving licence has been revoked. Photo: Chiang Mai airport

Sophon Pitaksalee, land transport chief of Lampang province, said his office found that Phattra Boonchaliew, 69, had been emotionally unstable – she was reportedly as being easily provoked and unpredictably aggressive. Besides, she was forgetful and often lost her way while driving.

The Lampang land transport branch which had issued her lifelong driving licence revoked the document because she was not healthy enough to drive safely. The land transport office in Chiang Mai province also requested the revocation after crashes at Chiang Mai airport, Mr Sophon said.

The multiple crashes at the airport happened on Monday (Aug 20) when Phattra parked her pickup truck at a no-parking zone in front of the airport’s passenger terminal to see off a friend.

An airport security guard clamped her wheel because the vehicle had been parked there longer than an hour.

The woman paid a B400 fine and returned to the parking area where she reportedly talked emotionally to Vatchara Chaiwong, 24, the guard on duty.

After Mr Vatchara unlocked the clamp, she started the engine and rammed into him, dragging him for a long distance while crashing into six vehicles along the way, to the shock of bystanders.

Mr Vatchara suffered abdominal injuries, broken pelvis, arm, spine and shoulder blade. His relatives filed a complaint with police accusing her of attempted murder.

Read original story here.