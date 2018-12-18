THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Woman knocked from motorbike, crushed by truck on Phuket’s main road

PHUKET: A woman was crushed under the wheels of a 10-wheeled truck on Phuket’s busy Thepkrasattri Rd this morning (Dec 18).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 December 2018, 06:04PM

Capt Eakkasak cited the cause of the accident as reckless driving by the truck driver, Nikorn Parkpoe. Photo: Thalang Police

Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of the Thalang Police was notified of the incident at 9am.

He along with fellow officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene, near the Highways Police office in Moo 5, Muang Mai, in Thalang, northern Phuket, to find the Phuket-registered earth lorry parked by the side of the road.

The driver was identified as Nikorn Parkpoe, from Surat Thani.

Lying on the road only metres behind the truck was a Phuket-registered motorcycle, whose driver was identified as Kumron Tumpuan, from Krabi.

In the middle of the road several metres away was the body of his passenger, Boonnum Tapnui from Phattalung.

Capt Eakkasak noted in his report that the truck and the motorbike were both travelling southbound.

The truck was beside the motorbike when the two vehicles can into contact, causing Mr Kumron to lose control of the motorbike, which fell, spilling him and Mrs Boonnum onto the road.

Mrs Boonnum was then crushed nuder the truck’s wheels.

Mr Kumron suffered only minor injuries.

Capt Eakkasak cited the cause of the accident as reckless driving by the truck driver, Mr Nikorn.

Mr Nikorn tested negative for alcohol, Capt Eakkasak noted in his report.

The report made no mention of Mr Nikorn being formally charged for the accident.

 

 

