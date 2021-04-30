Woman killed while crossing Thepkrasattri Rd

PHUKET: A woman was killed when she was struck by a pickup truck while she was crossing Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn last night (Apr 29).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 30 April 2021, 10:17AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Sanit Nukhong was called to the scene, on the southbound lanes about 500 metres north of the Heroines Monument, at about 7:50pm.

Police together with rescue workers from Pa Khlok Municipality arrived to find the body of Atika Dolraman, 28, originally from Songkhla, on the road.

About 50 metres away was a black Krabi-registered Toyota Fortuner. Its driver, Weerayuth Khunthong, 28, originally from Bangkok, was in shock waiting for police.

Mr Weerayuth explained that Ms Atika crossed the road in front of his truck while he and his friend Sonsak Uraphananan, 25, were driving to Baan Kuku in Rassada.

Mr Weerayuth braked hard, but was unable to avoid hitting her.

The body of Ms Atika was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination, Lt Col Sanit noted in his report.

Lt Col Sanit confirmed that Mr Weerayuth tested negative for alcohol, but added that further investigation was needed before police could confirm whether he would face any charges for the accident.