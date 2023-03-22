Woman killed in motorbike accident on Patong-Kamala road

PHUKET: A woman has died and a man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle accident on the Patong-Kamala road last night (Mar 21).

transportaccidentsSafetydeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 22 March 2023, 11:43AM

Lt Col Phacharathon Chan-iad of the Patong Police said he was notified of the accident at 9:50pm.

Police along with EMS providers from Patong Hospital and the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene, about 100m from the Panya restaurant, to find a blue-black Honda Click motorbike with heavy damage in the middle of the road.

About 20m away was the body of a woman, later identified as Petthip Namman, 49, from Khon Kaen.

Also at the scene was Jeeranai Khamjoi, 28, from Uttaradit, with severe injuries. He was unconscious and had a weak pulse.

EMS workers at the scene administered CPR and rushed him to Patong Hospital. He was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Police said from their initial investigation that the pair were travelling from Kamala towards Patong when the accident happened.

Officers believe the motorbike was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control on the curve, sending the motorbike and the two people it was carrying into large rocks beside the road.

A discarded black helmet was found at the scene.

Police said they were continuing their investigation into the accident.