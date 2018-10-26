THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Woman killed in high-speed motorbike collision

PHUKET: One woman is dead after two men on a motorbike sped through a red light on Srisoonthorn Rd, in Thalang, last night (Oct 25).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 26 October 2018, 01:55PM

Police and rescue workers at the scene of the fatal accident last night (Oct 15). photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kittipoom Thinthalang of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident at 7:20pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the body of Nattharika Riyathan, 44, and her Phuket-registered motorbike in the middle of the road.

Miss Nattharika had suffered severe head trauma.

Metres away was a motorbike and two injured men: Piyakarn Supala, 27, and Worayuth Nualpruiwan, 33. Rescue workers took both to Thalang Hospital.

The extent of their injuries was not reported.

However, police reported that Mr Piyakarn was the driver of the motorbike and Mr Worayuth was his passenger.

Witnesses told police that Miss Nattharika was turning right at the T-junction (see map below), police noted in their report.

Mr Piyakarn drove through a red light from another side of the intersection and crashed into Miss Nattharika, Col Kittipoom said.

Witnesses said the men were travelling at high speed, he noted

“Miss Nattharika fell and hit her head on the road, causing her death,” Col Kittipoom said.

It was not reported whether any of the persons involved in the accident were wearing a helmet.

“Right now we are still investigating the details of this accident,” Col Kittipoom told The Phuket News.

No other details were offered.

 

 

Pauly44 | 26 October 2018 - 15:22:01 

Another day in Phuket, another idiot on a motorbike, another senseless death on the roads, speeding through a red light, yep more investigation required! Words cannot describe how stupid and selfish these people are, RIP.

