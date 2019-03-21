THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Woman killed by sleeping pickup driver

PHUKET: A major accident caused by a pickup truck driver falling asleep at the wheel has left a woman dead and man injured.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 March 2019, 05:06PM

The driver of the silver sedan fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into the blue pickup truck and a black motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike was ripped in two and its driver killed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened on Srisoonthorn Rd on Wednesday afternoon (Mar 20).

Thalang Police arrived a the scene between Manik and Cherng Talay to find a pickup truck, a sedan and a motorbike badly damaged.

The motorbike was totally wrecked as the front end was ripped off while both the pickup truck and the sedan were badly damaged at the front right side.

Capt Wutthichai Keawthong of Thalang Police reported, “We arrived to find three people involved in the accident. Ms Thanaokorn Chadaporn, 34, who was driving the motorbike, was severely injured and was pronounced dead on arrival at Thalang Hospital.”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“Also at the scene was Mr Pradit Reucha, 39, who was driving a blue pickup truck. He was injured in the accident and was given first-aid by rescue workers beside his truck before being taken to Thalang Hospital,” Capt Wutthichai said.

The driver of the sedan, 28-year-old Detwat Techanithisawad, escaped unharmed.

“Initial investigations revealed that Mr Detwat had fallen asleep whilst driving along Srisoonthorn Rd and collided into the pickup truck and the motorbike,” Capt Wutthichai explained.

He confirmed that no charges have been filed yet as the investigation is ongoing.

 

 

Pauly44 | 21 March 2019 - 18:31:23 

So many crashes, injuries and deaths for such a tiny island, it's like russian roulette out there but does anyone care anymore? Happens so often I doubt it... How ironic the idiot driver who fell asleep escapes without a scratch, typical.

