Woman killed as Phuket truck slams motorbike, brake failure blamed

PHUKET: A woman was killed in Baan Lipon, Thalang, this morning (Sept 21) when a six-wheeled truck slammed into the motorbike she was riding on after the brakes on the truck failed.

transportaccidentsdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 21 September 2019, 01:21PM

Police are questioning the truck over the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the impact shunted the motorbike into the back of a pickup truck, spilling the woman and her male companion onto the road.

The woman, name and age yet to be reported, suffered fatal head injuries.

The man suffered injuries to his right leg and to his hands.

Photos at the scene showed a black motorbike beside the woman’s body, but it has yet to be confirmed whether she was wearing it at the time of the accident.

When police arrived, the six-wheeled truck, an empty lorry, was off the road with its cab buried in roadside undergrowth.

Kusoldharm rescue workers at the scene, in front of the Baan Lipon market on the Bang Jo – Khao Lan Road, transported both the woman’s body and the injured man to Thalang Hospital.

Police are questioning the truck driver, but have yet to reveal whether any charges will be pressed over the incident.