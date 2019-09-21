Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Woman killed as Phuket truck slams motorbike, brake failure blamed

Woman killed as Phuket truck slams motorbike, brake failure blamed

PHUKET: A woman was killed in Baan Lipon, Thalang, this morning (Sept 21) when a six-wheeled truck slammed into the motorbike she was riding on after the brakes on the truck failed.

transportaccidentsdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 21 September 2019, 01:21PM

Police are questioning the truck over the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are questioning the truck over the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are questioning the truck over the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are questioning the truck over the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are questioning the truck over the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are questioning the truck over the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are questioning the truck over the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are questioning the truck over the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The force of the impact shunted the motorbike into the back of a pickup truck, spilling the woman and her male companion onto the road.

The woman, name and age yet to be reported, suffered fatal head injuries.

The man suffered injuries to his right leg and to his hands.

Photos at the scene showed a black motorbike beside the woman’s body, but it has yet to be confirmed whether she was wearing it at the time of the accident.

Laguna Golf Phuket

When police arrived, the six-wheeled truck, an empty lorry, was off the road with its cab buried in roadside undergrowth.

Kusoldharm rescue workers at the scene, in front of the Baan Lipon market on the Bang Jo – Khao Lan Road, transported both the woman’s body and the injured man to Thalang Hospital.

Police are questioning the truck driver, but have yet to reveal whether any charges will be pressed over the incident.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ctrip to adopt a new trade name
Phuket Town to suffer traffic disruptions for Vegetarian Festival preparations
Isoc reclaims protected forest land in Phuket
BoT blames easy loans for household debt woes
Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight
DMCR launches handbook for marine, dive tour operators
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wild monkeys rising! Climate strikers 'drop dead'? Interpol look for fugitive tourist! || September 20
Interpol Red Notice issued for Norwegian fugitive Roger Bullman
Myanmar boy, 5, dies from injuries in pickup U-turn collision
Angsana Laguna Phuket wins Best Sustainable Hotel in MICE awards
Phuket most tourists per square mile in world, says report
Phuket Town awarded Asean Clean Tourist City Standard
South on alert as Songkhla faces worst haze crisis in three years
PM vows to speed up relief funds dispersal
Date rape drugs found in suspect’s bags in death of model Thitima case

 

Phuket community
Phuket most tourists per square mile in world, says report

According to Wikipedia Phuket’s area is 222 square miles which averages tourists per day out at 11...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Thanks Captain,probably the most comprehensive explanation ever made on here! I fell asleep immediat...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

"Mention me just one project..." I would not dare to contradict you,as you probably kept r...(Read More)

Phuket most tourists per square mile in world, says report

A article with a high level of nonsense animating pep talk. And comparing Phuket and Pattaya sex sin...(Read More)

Interpol Red Notice issued for Norwegian fugitive Roger Bullman

What a 'official farce'. Man is already abroad. . Will never see a thai court inside. Same ...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

,,,, the vessel's owner compensated for their downtime losses....(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

,,,Further more, the "Wisdom Sea Reefer" was not entered into the IOTC IUU VESSELS LIST JU...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

As the Vessel was not on the IOTC IUU VESSELS LIST MAY 2015, which was prior to the "Royal Ordi...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

"Fishing" means to search, attract, catch, take or harvest fish or any activity which can ...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

,,,new IOTC requirements regarding vessels involved in Transshipment of product. Thailand had just b...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET