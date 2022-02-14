Woman killed as Belgian expat wipes out on rain-wet road

PHUKET: A 54-year-old woman died after the car she was travelling in, being driven by a Belgian expat, slid on a wet road and struck a power pole in thalang early this morning (Feb 14).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 14 February 2022, 01:48PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Somnuek Kaewphet of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd, in front of the Thalang District Office, at 1:30am.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a white Toyota Yaris sedan, registered in the northeastern province of Kalasin, with its front destroyed by the impact.

The woman in the front passenger seat, identified as Supaporn Surichay, 54, from Kalasin, died in the impact.

The driver of the car, 53-year-old Belgian national Michel J.R. Gaye, told police that he was returning to Phuket from Koh Lanta with Ms Supasorn when he lost control of the car on the slippery road and struck the power pole.

Rescue workers needed to use hydraulic equipment to recover Ms Supaporn’s body from the wreck and transport it to Thalang Hospital.

The remains of the car were taken to Thalang Police Station.

Capt Somnuek in his report said that police were continuing their investigation into the accident.

He also made special note that Mr Gaye would be tested for alcohol, despite him driving more than 240km to arrive in Phuket from Koh Lanta, in order for the investigation to be “conducted in accordance with the law”.