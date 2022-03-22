BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Woman jailed over blood gang allegations

BANGKOK: A 25-year-old woman has been sentenced to six months in prison by the Sa Kaeo provincial court for falsely claiming she had been a victim of a blood smuggling gang in Cambodia, according to police.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 22 March 2022, 09:29AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Senior Thai and Cambodia police officers held a joint press conference at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters in Bangkok recently, saying that on March 9, there was a rescue operation of eight Thais who were tricked into illegally working in the neighbouring country, reports the Bangkok Post.

The woman was identified as Areeya Komkratok, who claimed that Chinese investors harvested and smuggled three bags worth of her blood while under anaesthesia while she was working in Cambodia.

After she was rescued, she confessed that she had made up the story to push Thai police to repatriate her, police said.

The operation was ordered by Pol Lt-General Surachate Hakparn, assistant chief of the Thai national police, after he had been informed that criminals were harvesting and smuggling the blood of Thai workers in Cambodia, police said.

Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairoj, Deputy Commissioner of the national police, said that Areeya’s claim damaged Thai-Cambodia ties. Pol Gen Wanveera Som, Assistant Commissioner of the Cambodian Police, said Areeya’s claim insulted Cambodian and Thai officers.

She was charged in court on Saturday, police said, adding she was sentenced to prison without parole shortly after.

Nasa12 | 22 March 2022 - 11:44:05 

Like I write before “Don’t believe it“ and so crack elite policeman Big Joke was joking. What a  big surprise.

 

