Woman injured in Tha Ruea accident

PHUKET: A female motorcyclist has been taken to Thalang Hospital for medical treatment after a road accident in front of Tha Ruea Shrine earlier today (June 14).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 14 June 2023, 02:23PM

Police and emergency services were notified about a road accident on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn just before 11am today.

Upon arriving at the scene, south of Heroines Monument, police officers and first responders found one victim, a 28-year-old woman identified by her Thai ID as Soolfa Taemtophol from Kamala.

Mrs Soolfa suffered a laceration on her face and several abrasion wounds on her body. The woman was taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

According to witnesses, Mrs Soolfa was riding a red Honda Wave motorcycle in the direction of Koh Kaew when her bike collided with a bronze Mazda BT 50 pickup truck.

The details of the accident and the name of the pickup driver are yet to be revealed by the relevant authorities. Pictures from the scene show two foreigners standing by the victim while she is on a stretcher. However, it has not been confirmed what connection, if any, they have to the accident.

The sharp curve in front of Tha Ruea Shrine and Wat Tha Ruea is known as one of the "black spots" on Phuket roads where serious accidents often occur. The Phuket office of the Highway Department has yet to suggest a solution to improve safety on this stretch of Thepkrasattri Rd, a busy highway used by countless commuters on a daily basis.