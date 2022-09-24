Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala

PHUKET: A female motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after her motorcycle fell down on a road in Kamala yesterday (Sept 23).

accidents
By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 September 2022, 08:09PM

A 23-year-old woman was injured in a road accident in Kamala on Sept 23. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

A 23-year-old woman was injured in a road accident in Kamala on Sept 23. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Kamala rescue workers were notified of an accident in front Kamala Falls Hotel at 7.30am, Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) reported in a Facebook post.

The accident resulted in a 23-year-old female motorcyclist injuring her right ankle and sustaining a “scraped wound”, OrBorTor said. After receiving first aid at the scene, she was taken to Patong Hospital for further treatment.

Kamala OrBorTor did not disclose the woman’s name or nationality. Commenting on the cause of the accident, officials said that the motorcycle “fell by itself”.

Kamala officials reminded that rescue workers can be reached via the 1669 national hotline or by calling the OrBorTor rescue service directly at 093-781-9950.

