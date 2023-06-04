Zonezi Properties
Woman injured by falling tree in Phuket

PHUKET: A woman was injured when a roadside tree fell onto her motorcycle on Saturday (June 3), rendering her unconscious. Severe weather conditions are expected to continue in Phuket intil next Tuesday (June 6).

weatheraccidentsSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 4 June 2023, 12:23PM

A Thai woman, 44, was left unconscious after a ’flame tree’ fell on her motocycle yesterday (June 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Thai woman, 44, was left unconscious after a ’flame tree’ fell on her motocycle yesterday (June 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

DLT issued a specific warning about falling trees just before the start of the rainy season. Image: DLT

A new weather warning was issued by TMD at 5am today (June 4). Image: Phuket Met

At 10.30am, the Phuket City Police Station received a notification about heavy rain and strong winds that had caused a tree to collapse on a small road leading to the sea gypsy village on Koh Siray.

Upon arrival at the scene, located near the turn to Phuket P.H. Marine pier, police officers and rescue workers discovered a "flame tree" (Delonix regia) obstructing the road.

Adjacent to the fallen tree, they found a blue Honda Wave motorcycle and an unconscious woman. The rescue workers administered first aid to the victim before rushing her to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment.

The woman has been identified as Duendem Pramongkij, a 44-year-old local resident, according to the Phuket City Police. No information has been disclosed regarding her current condition.

At 5am this morning (June 4), the Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) re-issued its weather warning for Phuket and the surrounding area. Local officials are urging people to remain vigilant and exercise caution due to the potential weather-related hazards both at sea and on land.

In addition to the standard meteorological warnings, in early May, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) issued a separate advisory specifically directed at motorists.

The DLT emphassed the importance of being aware that severe weather can result in the collapse of trees, lamp posts, billboards, and other structures. Motorists were advised to bear this in mind while driving and when selecting a location to park their vehicles.

Old guy | 04 June 2023 - 12:56:14 

As with most vehicle accidents, the blame was place on the wet weather by the tree.

 

