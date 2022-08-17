Woman injured as car slams power pole

PHUKET: A 45-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after the car she was a passenger in struck a power pole at speed near the Heroines Monument early this morning (Aug 17).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 August 2022, 10:55AM

Police were called to the scene, in front of the Siam Commercial Bank branch on Route 4027 (road to Pa Khlok) some 400 metres from the Heroines Monument, at 12:50am.

Police and Pa Khlok Municipality rescue workers arrived to find a heavily damaged Phuket-registered red Mazda CX-30 Crossover SUV beside the power pole, which had also sustained damage in the impact.

The force of the impact had left parts of the car’s drive system on the road.

Paphada Klaithong, 45, who was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the accident was rushed to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj. The extent of her injuries has yet to be confirmed.

The driver, Suphon Luondee, 40, told police that the couple were heading back to his accommodation in Pa Khlok when the accident happened.

According to rescue workers at the scene, Mr Suphon told police that he had been drinking “a little” before the accident.

Police have yet to confirm whether or not Mr Suphon had tested positive for drunk driving.

The car was impounded as evidence and taken to Thalang Police Station.

Police have confirmed that Mr Suphon has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property.