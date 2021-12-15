BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Woman in critical condition as car hits motorbike

Woman in critical condition as car hits motorbike

PHUKET: Police have yet to determine who, if anyone, is at fault in an accident that left a 66-year-old woman on the road and her passenger companion in critical condition with head injuries after the motorbike they were riding was struck by a car Thepkrasattri Rd earlier today (Dec 15).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 December 2021, 06:01PM

Image: Srisoonthorn Municipality / CCTV

Image: Srisoonthorn Municipality / CCTV

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Lt Col Pongpipat Khamchompoo of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, the U-turn near Thai Watsadu on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 3, Srisoonthorn, at about 1pm.

Officers and rescue workers arrived to find a black Honda City sedan, registered in Songkhla, stopped in the middle lane of the road. The car had sustained damage to its front left bumper and its windshield was cracked.

The driver, Chuwit Sae-ng, 23, was at the scene waiting for police.

Just metres away was a grey Honda Wave 125 motorcycle, registered in Prachinburi, lying in the middle of the road.

Its driver, Suda Nooboonmee, 66, was still sitting on the road injured. She had suffered minor injuries from the collision

However, her passenger, Wanwisa Pathumwan, also lying in the middle of the road, had suffered serious head injuries.

An ambulance transported both women to Thalang Hospital.

Ms Wanwisa was deemed to be in critical condition and was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Col Pongpipat noted that from CCTV footage that had recorded the accident it could be seen that Ms Suda had rounded the U-turn and was moving slowly across the lanes.

However, she moved back into the right lane as a bus was coming through in the middle lane. The Honda car being driven by Mr Chuwit, heading northbound, then struck the motorbike from behind.

Col Pongpipat reported that officers were continuing their investigation and had yet to charge any person involved for the accident.

DeKaaskopp | 15 December 2021 - 23:07:22 

Thank you Capricornball for your conclusion.That was very helpfull.

Fascinated | 15 December 2021 - 19:19:20 

I think we are short one 'clueless' in the comment below!

Capricornball | 15 December 2021 - 18:16:29 

Based on the article, I was able to conclude that the old lady on the motorbike was totally clueless and was riding in her own private world. The bus was going too fast and made no effort to do anything except avoid slowing down or braking. The car driver was also clueless and was unable to sense the impending collision, and made no effort to avoid the clueless old lady. Total $#!^ show

 

