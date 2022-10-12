Woman in critical condition after hitting back of road-side parked truck

PHUKET: A woman has been left in critical condition after the motorbike she was riding crashed into the back of a 22-wheeled truck parked by the side of the road in Srisoonthorn early this morning (Oct 12).

transportaccidentspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 12 October 2022, 01:01PM

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Sanit Nookong reported that officers were informed of the accident at 4:30am.

Police and rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality as well as an EMT team from Thalang Hospital arrived at the scene, in front of the Srisoonthorn Municipality offices on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound, to find the woman unconscious on the road behind the truck.

The woman, identified as Ubon Yitho, 40, of Cherng Talay, had suffered a severe head injury. Although unconscious, she was still breathing unassisted.

Rescue workers administered emergency first aid and rushed the woman to Thalang Hospital.

At the back of the truck was Ms Ubon’s Honda Scoopy I motorbike, heavily damaged by the impact.

Waiting beside the truck was Phang Nga native Thaweesak Charoensaeng, 38.

Mr Thaweesak told police that he had parked by the side of the road to check the consignment of goods he was delivering to a business on the bypass road.

The truck’s parking lights were on at the time of the accident, Mr Thaweesak said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident, Lt Col Sanit confirmed.