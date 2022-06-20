Tengoku
Woman, granddaughter downed by loose phone cable

PHUKET: A 51-year-old woman and her 10-year-old granddaughter escaped serious injury after a communications cable hanging loose from a roadside pole brought down the motorbike they were riding on Chao Fa West Rd near Chalong Hospital yesterday (June 19).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 June 2022, 06:52PM

Local rescue workers were alerted to the accident by a passer-by who reported that two people had been injured in a motorbike fall at the entrance to Soi Pramote off Chao Fa West Rd, in Moo 8 Chalong.

Rescue workers arrived to find Soraya Angsanam, 51, and her granddaughter Rattana Charoensap, 10, on the road with minor injuries. The pair were administered first aid at the scene before being taken to Chalong Hospital nearby.

Ms Soraya explained that she and her granddaughter were returning home after buying some lunch when she rode over the loose cable and they were brought down.

The two had travelled about 100 metres past the pole before the cable pulled taught, snapping up her left arm and across her throat, causing her to lose control of the motorbike, Ms Soraya said.

Ms Soraya suffered only minor injuries along her left arm and across her throat, along with scrapes and bruises to her legs sustained when she fell onto the road.

Nong Rattana also escaped the incident with only minor injuries to her arms and legs, and a bump to her left temple.

It was not reported whether the two were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Since treating their injuries, doctors have released both Ms Soraya and Nong Rattana.

Chalong Municipality has yet to recognise the incident.

Fascinated | 20 June 2022 - 19:10:15 

Go down any soi on the island and you are likely to find this. Best thing to do is pull them all down, there must be miles of redundant cable. I carry black and yellow warning tape and put it on some of the more dangerous cables around Kamala.

 

