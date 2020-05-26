Woman gives birth at COVID-19 checkpoint

THAILAND: A woman gave birth to a baby boy at a COVID-19 checkpoint at Chai Nat in Muang district while on the way to hospital early this morning (May 26).

CoronavirusCOVID-19health

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 26 May 2020, 12:46PM

The woman holds her newborn son. Photo: Chudate Seehawong

The woman, whose name was withheld, was in labour and was being taken in a car by relatives to Chai Nat Narenthorn Hospital.

About 6am, while passing a COVID checkpoint in front of Chai Nat Bird Park, the woman said her baby was on the way and she could not hold back any longer. She was moved out of the car to the footpath, and nurses assigned to the checkpoint took on the role of emergency midwives.

The woman gave birth to a healthy boy. The nurses said the baby was “strong and normal”.

The mother and her newborn son were then taken safely to the hospital.

Yuthaporn Piroonsan, the Muang district chief, posted the story and pictures on his Facebook page this morning.