Woman found hanged in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Police believe that a 56-year-old woman found hanged in her home in Phuket Town this morning (Apr 16) committed suicide, but admit they have yet to discover a reason for the woman taking her own life.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 16 April 2020, 05:00PM

A rescue worker in front of the house in Phuket Town this morning (Apr 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Khrue-Fa Phongsapan of the Phuket City Police was called to the house, in Soi Damrong 2, off Damrong Rd, at 8:30am.

Police together with forensic officers of Vachira Phuket Hospital and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find Mingkhwan Yosangrat, 56, hanged by a nylon rope tied to the bathroom door.

She was in a light green T-shirt and black shorts, Capt Kheur-Fa noted in his report.

Officers found no signs of a struggle in the home or on her body, and believe that Ms Mingkhwan died about one hour before her body was found, he added.

Ms Mingkhwan’s husband, Somchok Ratsameesomsri, 59, told police that he called out to her when he returned home this morning, but she did not answer. He then checked the house and found her hanged from the bathroom door.

All he knew was that when he went out his wife complained of a severe stomach ache, he said.

The report by Capt Kheur-Fa did not explain why Mr Somchok had returned home at the time of the morning, or if he had left the house only minutes or hours earlier.

Ms Mingkhwan’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination while police continue their investigation into her death, Capt Kheur-Fa did note in his report.