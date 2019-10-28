THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

PHUKET: A woman expat is to be charged with reckless driving causing injury and damage to property after she pulled out of a side street in Rawai leading to a van carrying tourists ramming into the side of her car.

Monday 28 October 2019, 07:09PM

The woman expat will be charged for the accident, said Capt Jarat Lempan of the Chalong Police. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The woman expat will be charged for the accident, said Capt Jarat Lempan of the Chalong Police. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The woman tourist travelling in the van suffered injuries to her right shoulder. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The woman tourist travelling in the van suffered injuries to her right shoulder. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The woman tourist travelling in the van suffered injuries to her right shoulder. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The woman tourist travelling in the van suffered injuries to her right shoulder. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The woman tourist travelling in the van suffered injuries to her right shoulder. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The woman tourist travelling in the van suffered injuries to her right shoulder. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The accident occurred in front of a small guesthouse on Wiset Rd, about 200 metres north of the main Rawai market, at about 11:30am, Chalong Municipality rescue workers told The Phuket News.

One foreign woman travelling in the passenger van suffered injuries to her right shoulder, while the other woman driving the car also suffered minor injuries, rescue workers reported.

The women were taken to separate private hospitals for treatment of their injuries, rescue workers confirmed.

Capt Jarat Lempan of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News named woman the woman driving the car only as “Ms Helen”.

Capt Jarat explained that according to police investigating the accident, Ms Helen drove out of a side street onto Wiset Rd and started making a U-turn when the tour van struck her car on its right side.

“The van was carrying tourists from Rawai towards Chalong when the vehicles collided,” he said.

Capt Jarat said that he had been told that “Ms Helen” was reportedly a French-speaking national.

However, he added, “I don’t know the details of the accident or the tourists’ nationality and name yet. I am looking at questioning both foreign women tomorrow,” he added.

Regardless, Capt Jarat confirmed that “Ms Helen” will be charged for the accident.

“Ms Helen will be charged with reckless driving causing injury and reckless driving causing damage to another person’s property,” he said.

“But let’s let her get her medical treatment first. I can talk with her later,” he said.

