Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

PHUKET: A woman escaped serious injury as the motorbike she was riding was crushed under the front wheels of a six-wheeled truck in front of Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town this morning (Nov 18).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 November 2019, 02:52PM

Traffic waits to pass the accident scene on Yaowarat Rd this morning (Nov 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Viphawan Watthanangngernthananong of the Phuket City Police reported that the accident occurred shortly before 8:30am.

Capt Viphawan said that she was notified of the accident by staff at the hospital, located on Yaowarat Rd.

At the scene, officers found a Phuket-registered earth-moving lorry stopped in the middle of the road. Its driver, Charat Chiraphan, 39, from Trang, was waiting for police.

Still under the truck but in front of the back wheels was a black-white Phuket-registered Kawasaki motorbike. The woman who was riding the motorbike had been already rushed into the hospital across the road.

Capt Viphawan declined to name the injured woman, but confirmed she was about 30 years old and had only minor injuries. The woman was wearing a full-face helmet at the time of the accident.

Also stopped at the scene was a white Bangkok-registered Toyota Vios that had been struck by the motorbike.

Truck driver Mr Charat told police that he was heading into Phuket Town when he heard a crunching sound.

It took 10 metres to bring the truck to a halt before he could get out see what was underneath, he added.

Mr Charat said that before the accident, the motorbike was on his left.

He said that the motorbike had hit the Toyota Vios and tumbled under the truck.

Capt Viphawan said police will check CCTV footage in the area before concluding their investigation.