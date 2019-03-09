THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

PHUKET: A THAI Airways staffer escaped serious injury after her car struck a tree on the central reservation on Thepkrasattri Rd in Muang Mai early this morning (Mar 9) and reportedly rolled three times before coming to a stop.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 9 March 2019, 01:20PM

Thanatchaya Pirom, 31, from Chiang Mai, escaped the accident unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car hit a palm tree then rolled three times. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident at 1:05am.

Officers arrived with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers to find the car, a Chiang Mai-registered white Honda City, heavily damaged resting on its side in the middle of the southbound lanes.

Rescue workers assisted the driver, Thanatchaya Pirom, 31, from Chiang Mai out of the wreck.

Miss Thanatchaya did not not suffer any serious injuries, rescue workers confirmed.

There were no passengers in the car.

Miss Thanatchaya, who works as THAI Airways ground staff at Phuket International Airport, told police that she was driving from Nai Yang to Phuket Town when the accident happened.

“She lost control and drove up onto the central reservation, then hit a palm tree and a sign,” Capt Kraisorn noted in his report.

After questioning witnesses, it was reported that her car rolled three times before coming to rest on its side.

However, Capt has yet to confirm what caused Miss Thanatchaya to lose control of the her car.

He has also yet to confirm whether Miss Thanatchaya was tested for alcohol.

Capt Kraisorn did confirm that Miss Thanatchaya is facing a charge of reckless driving causing damage to government property.

 

 

