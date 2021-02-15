BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Woman escapes high-speed impact with only minor injuries

PHUKET: A Thai woman escaped a high-impact accident with only minor injuries after the car she was driving hit a roadside guardrail in front of the Tha Ruea Chinese Shrine, just south of the Heroines Monument, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn, early this morning (Feb 15).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 15 February 2021, 10:45AM

Lt Col Sanit Nookong of Thalang Police was called to the scene at about 3:50am.

Police and rescue workers from the Srisoonthorn Rescue Unit arrived at the scene to find a black Phuket-registered Honda City with heavy damage to its front. The car was askew and facing backwards on the northbound side of the road.

“The driver, Pim Kamto, 25, from Sakon Nakhon, told police that she lost control of her vehicle while driving to her boyfriend’s house at Phuket Thani Village and hit  the guardrail,” reported Lt Col Sanit.

“The impact with the guardrail heavily damaged the front of the car, leaving engine oil across the road and the front left tyre had blown out,” Lt Col Sanit said.

Police had the car removed and the oil on the road cleaned up for safety.

“This is a dangerous curve and most cars are driven at high speed along this section of road,” Lt Col Sanit said.

It was confirmed at the scene that Ms Pim was not drunk at the scene of the accident, though Lt Col Sanit noted that police have yet to confirm which charges Ms Pim will face.

Fascinated | 15 February 2021 - 11:37:03 

That is not a dangerous curve for anyone who knows how to drive. People here seem to struggle with driving anything other than a straight line. Bends and hills just baffle them. Put playing with a mobile phone into the equation and its a recipe for disaster.  As an example the hill between Kathu and Patong can be driven in 3rd gear safely - get stuck behind a local and you'll find yourself in ...

 

