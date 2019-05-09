Kata Rocks
Woman dies as truck hits motorbike

PHUKET: A woman has died after her motorbike was hit by a truck as she drove through a roadblock on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang in the early hours of this morning (May 9).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 9 May 2019, 11:31AM

Police reported that the motorbike drove out in front of the truck from behind a red and white concrete road block. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened at approximately 5am on the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd near the PEA Thalang branch in Srisoonthorn subdistrict.

Lt Sopanat Nayao of Thalang Police Station arrived at the scene to find 47-year-old Pattama Kingkokkruad lying unconscious at the side of the road near a grey Honda Wave motorbike.

Also at the scene was the truck driver, Boonsong Tohkae, 53, waiting by the 10-wheel Hino truck that was involved in the accident.

Lt Sopanat reported that Mr Boonsong was driving south from Mai Khao on his way to make a delivery to the main SuperCheap store in Rassada.

As he drove along Thepkrasattri Rd, the motorbike drove out in front of him from behind a red and white concrete road block. He was unable to stop and they collided.

Ms Pattama is believed to have died at the scene from the impact. She was pronounced dead on arrival at Thalang Hospital.

Police took Mr Boonsong to Thalang Police Station for questioning. Both Mr Boonsong and Ms Pattama were tested for alcohol and police are awaiting the results.

 

 

