Woman dies after head run over by van

PHUKET: A 48-year-old woman from Phang Nga died after she fell from her motorbike and her head was run over by a van at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Phuket Town yesterday evening (Mar 17).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 18 March 2021, 10:54AM

The dashcam footage showed Ms Dueanpen veering lightly into the left side of the van before falling from the motorbike. Image: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Wichit Nokkaew of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene, the locally named ‘Kwang Tung intersection’ in Wichit (see map below), at about 7pm.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body of Dueanpen Leesakul on the road in the middle of the intersection.

Beside her body was the dark-blue Honda Click i motorbike she was riding at the time of the accident.

About five metres away was a white Phuket-registered Toyota van stopped in the middle of the road. The van driver, Prai Khamtok, 61, was waiting at the scene for police to arrive.

Dashcam video footage from a car at the intersection showed Ms Dueanpen on her motorbike stopped at the intersection alongside the white van being driven by Mr Prai.

Both were surrounded by other cars and motorbikes, waiting for the traffic lights to turn green so they could continue their journey northbound along Sakdidet Rd.

After the lights turned green, as the traffic proceeded through the intersection Ms Dueanpen can be seen veering lightly into the left side of the van before falling from the motorbike. As she hit the road her head went under the back-left wheel of the van.

The dashcam footage showed that Ms Dueanpen was wearing a helmet at the time.

Capt Wichit explained that police had yet to conclude their investigation.

The body of Mrs Deunpen was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, as is due process in police investigations.

“We still need to question witnesses more,” Capt Wichit said.

