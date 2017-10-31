PHUKET: The woman who drove her car straight out into the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew yesterday morning (Oct 30) – mowing down two motorbikes and taking out two other cars before spinning to an out of control stop on the southbound lane – has been charged with reckless driving causing damage and injury, Phuket City Police have been confirmed.

Tuesday 31 October 2017, 11:03AM

The accident happened when a black Honda City exited a side road at speed at about 7am, but failed to stop for the traffic bustling northbound along the Phuket’s busiest road during the morning rush hour.

The Honda City smashed into two motorbikes and collided with two other cars before launching across the central reservation and spinning to stop.

The accident caused traffic delays for more than three hours while the injured were attended to and the debris was cleared up.

Lt Surachat Thongyai of the Phuket City police confirmed to The Phuket News that four people injured in wipeout, including those smashed off their motorbikes, were taken to hospital.

“They are all safe. Thankfully they had only minor injuries,” Lt Surachat said.

“However, the passenger in the black Honda car, who is the sister of the woman who was driving the car, suffered more serious injuries. She was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. I have yet to receive an update on her condition,” he added.

Lt Surachat said he could not recall the name of the woman who was driving the black Honda when the accident happened as he was away from the case when contacted this morning, but he did confirm she was 43 years old and had been charged for the accident.

“The woman was in a state of shock at the scene. She explained that she went to apply the brakes as she approached Thepkrasattri Rd but hit the accelerator instead. When that happened she just froze out of fear as she was near instantly in the middle of a serious accident,” Lt Surachat said.

“So far she has been charged with reckless driving causing harm to others. However, I have yet to question her further to conclude my investigation into the accident,” he said.