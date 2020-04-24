Woman charged after sacked parcel delivery employees snitch on kratom deliveries

PHUKET: A woman has been arrested for possession of 10 kilos of kratom after disgruntled ex-employees of a local package delivery company informed officials that the company they had just been fired from was delivering kratom for customers.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 April 2020, 04:29PM

Officials open the parecels at the home in Koh Kaew yesterday (Apr 23). Eakkapop Thongtub

Of note, no legal action is being taken against the manager of the delivery company for distributing the kratom.

A team of officers arrested Jarunicha Kiewsod, 29, originally from Krabi, at a house in Moo 5, Koh Kaew, late yesterday afternoon (Apr 23) after she received a package containing five kilos of kratom leaves.

Another five kilos of kratom leaves were found during a search of her home, explained Uruphong Chanakul of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Office Security Group (one of the many types of "defense volunteers" in Phuket).

Also present for the raid at 5.30pm was Sangkom Sinnpradit, village headman of Moo 2 Rassada.

Mr Uruphong said officials were told about the kratom delivery by five former employees of a local package delivery company, which he did not name.

The former employees explained that the manager of the company, who Mr Uruphong also declined to name, had accused the five men of losing packages that were being “sent by friends”.

An argument ensued that came to blows, with all five and the manager going to Phuket City Police Station to settle their disagreement, the result being all six being fined B500 for their involvement in the affray and all five employees losing their jobs.

The five ex-employees then approached Rassada Moo 2 village headman Mr Sangkom at the main checkpoint between Koh Kaew and Rassada and told him that the company was delivering kratom leaves.

The staffers presented four parcels that were to be delivered to Ms Jarunicha. Mr Sangkom opened the boxes and found them packed with frsh kratom.

A sting operation was set up, leading to the arrest of Ms Jarunicha at her home in Koh Kaew.

Ms Jarunicha was taken to Phuket City Police Station for illegal possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell, Mr Uruphong confirmed.

However, no charges have been brought against the manager or the parcel delivery company he works for.