PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify a woman whose body was found on a trash pile amid heavy undergrowth beside a road near the Sam Kong Intersection late this afternoon (June 28).

deathhomicidemurderpolice

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 June 2019, 06:26PM

The body was found on top of a pile of trash on a vacant lot beside Songkhla Rd, just north of the Sam Kong Intersection. Photo: Supplied

The woman’s body was found at about 4pm this afternoon (June 28). Photo: Kusoldharm Phuket

Officers from the Phuket City Police confirmed to The Phuket News that police were notified of the body at about 4pm.

“The body was found on top of a pile of trash on a vacant lot beside Songkhla Rd,” one officer told The Phuket News.

Songkhla Rd joins the bypass road and Pracha U-Thit 1 Rd just north of the busy Sam Kong Intersection and underpass.

From the condition of the body police believe the woman had been dead at least two days, the officer said.

The body was dressed in light-blue shirt and long blue trousers.

Officers did not find any identification on the body or in the immediate vicinity, the officer added.

“Due to the condition of the body, officers were unable to estimate the woman’s age, but she was Southeast Asian and fair skinned,” the officer said.

Police believe they found wounds on the body.

“It looks like that the woman was stabbed in the right chest and in the stomach,” the officer told The Phuket News.

“From inspecting the scene, police a considering the option that the woman might have been murdered elsewhere and her body dumped there,” the officer said.

The body has taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town while police continue their investigation, the officer added.