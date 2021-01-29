BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Woman's body found dumped beside road south of Patong

Woman’s body found dumped beside road south of Patong

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a blanket beside the road between Patong and Karon earlier today (Jan 29).

deathhomicidepolicepatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 29 January 2021, 06:44PM

Photo: Karon Police

Officers from the Patong Police called the Patong Branch of Kusoldharm Foundation to join them at the scene, near the Phuket Provincial office of the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) on Patak Rd, at 1:15pm after receiving a call from passer-by asking them to check out what he thought was a dead body beside the road.

At the scene, police and rescue workers confirmed the passer-by’s suspicions: the body of a woman was found wrapped in the duvet beside the road.

The woman’s body was not in an advanced state of decomposition and her skull appeared to show evidence of severe head trauma, leading police to believe at this stage that this was the cause of her death.

Police estimated that the woman had died about 12 hours before her body was found.

Also bundled into the blanket was a pink T-shirt.

The woman was dressed in a black shirt with white polka dots and white sleeves, and she was wearing long, grey pinstriped slacks.

On the woman’s left wrist were two silver bracelets, and two silver rings were on the index finger of her left hand.

The woman had long hair and was about 160cm tall, police said.

Although the Patong Police were first notified of the body, the Karon Police were called in and are now conducting an investigation into the woman’s death as the body was found within their jurisdiction.

Police sealed off the area today as they began their investigation.

The woman’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, police confirmed.

