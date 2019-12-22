THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Woman barber prone to depression found hanged

Woman barber prone to depression found hanged

PHUKET: A 43-year-old woman from Trang was found hanged by a scarf in her bedroom above her barber shop in Koh Kaew yesterday evening in what police at this stage believe to be suicide brought on by depression.

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 22 December 2019, 02:50PM

Krisana Phatsai, 43, from Trang, was found hanged in her bedroom above the barber shop on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew. Photo: Supplied

Krisana Phatsai, 43, from Trang, was found hanged in her bedroom above the barber shop on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew. Photo: Supplied

Krisana Phatsai, 43, from Trang, was found hanged in her bedroom above the barber shop on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew. Photo: Phuket City Police

Krisana Phatsai, 43, from Trang, was found hanged in her bedroom above the barber shop on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew. Photo: Phuket City Police

Krisana Phatsai, 43, from Trang, was found hanged in her bedroom above the barber shop on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew. Photo: Phuket City Police

Krisana Phatsai, 43, from Trang, was found hanged in her bedroom above the barber shop on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew. Photo: Phuket City Police

Krisana Phatsai, 43, from Trang, was found hanged in her bedroom above the barber shop on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew. Photo: Phuket City Police

Krisana Phatsai, 43, from Trang, was found hanged in her bedroom above the barber shop on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew. Photo: Phuket City Police

Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Phuket City Police was informed of the death, at the Geng Barber shop on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound, at 6:30pm yesterday (Dec 21).

Police and rescue workers arrived at the four-story shophouse to find the body of Krisana Phatsai, from Tambon Thap Thiang in Trang’s Muang District, hanged by a scarf tied to a window curtain rail in the bedroom on the fourth floor.

Police estimated Ms Krisana had died about six to eight hours earlier.

Lt Col Thada noted in his report that she was dressed in a white top and jeans, and that police found no signs of assault.

Regardless, Ms Krisana’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, he noted.

Ms Krisana’s brother, Mr Krissada told police that his sister was prone to dark moods. She often retreated from contact, locking herself in her room and refusing to talk with anyone, Lt Col Thada reported.

According to Lt Col Thada’s report Mr Krissada told police that at about 6pm yesterday, while he and Ms Krisana were preparing to pick up their children from school, Ms Krisana was watching a TV report about a mother attacking her child.

She said that people should intervene in such circumstances. Mr Krissada said people he would not want people interfering with his family. His comment made his sister angry, Mr Krissada said.

Ms Krisana then walked up to the bedroom and called their mother and said that she was hurt that a mother could love one child more than another, and told their mother not to call her ever again, Mr Krissada told police.

After Ms Krisana did not come out of her bedroom for a long time, Mr Krissada’s wife knocked on Ms Krisana’s door, but gained no response. The door was locked, prompting the wife called down to bring the key to open the door.

That’s when they found Ms Krisana hanged and called for help, Mr Krissada said.

Ms Krisana had threatened to end her life before, Mr Krissada also told police.

She posted her intent on Facebook and people helped her, he said.

This time she did not post anything on Facebook, he added.

Police at this stage are considering Ms Krisana’s death as suicide, but are continuing their investigation, Lt Col Thada noted in his report.

If you know of someone in need of help... There is a "One Stop Crisis Centre" at each government hospital on the island that can help people cope with emotional distress, or Thai speakers can call the 1300 help hotline.

