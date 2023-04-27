Woman arrested with 5kg of crystal meth

PHUKET: A 40-year-old woman from Maha Sarakham has been arrested after she was found with five kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice) at her room in Kathu.

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 April 2023, 09:00AM

Pol Maj Gen Somkun Kanchana-Udomkan, Commander of Border Patrol Police Region 4, announced the arrest yesterday (Apr 27).

Kamonrat ‘Rose’ Poomyote, 40, was arrested by officers from Border Patrol Police Unit 425 on Monday night (Apr 24), Maj Gen Somkun said.

Officers had received a tip-off that a consignment of drugs would be delivered to in front a durian shop on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu.

Officers staked out the shop, and arrested Kamonrat after she arrived on her red Phuket-registred Honda PCX motorbike. Kamonrat matched the description given by the informant, Maj Gen Somkun said.

Kamonrat initially protested her arrest, but soon admitted that she sold drugs, he added.

A subsequent search of Kamonrat’s room in Soi Mae Im, in Moo 7, Kathu, found 5,005 grammes of ya ice, Maj Gen Somkun continued.

Kamonrat later told police that she received the ya ice from her “boss”, whom she said she did not know by name.

The drugs would be delivered to her by a private transport company, and she would then proceed to make drop-offs at various locations across the island as per instructions given, she said.

Kamonrat said that she had performed the drug distribution once before her arrest.

She made B1,000 per 100g of drugs delivered, Maj Gen Somkun said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the drug network, as they believe the “boss” is a major supplier to the area, Maj Gen Comkuhn concluded.