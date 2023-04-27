333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Woman arrested with 5kg of crystal meth

Woman arrested with 5kg of crystal meth

PHUKET: A 40-year-old woman from Maha Sarakham has been arrested after she was found with five kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice) at her room in Kathu.

drugscrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 April 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

« »

Pol Maj Gen Somkun Kanchana-Udomkan, Commander of Border Patrol Police Region 4, announced the arrest yesterday (Apr 27).

Kamonrat ‘Rose’ Poomyote, 40, was arrested by officers from Border Patrol Police Unit 425 on Monday night (Apr 24), Maj Gen Somkun said.

Officers had received a tip-off that a consignment of drugs would be delivered to in front a durian shop on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu.

Officers staked out the shop, and arrested Kamonrat after she arrived on her red Phuket-registred Honda PCX motorbike. Kamonrat matched the description given by the informant, Maj Gen Somkun said.

Kamonrat initially protested her arrest, but soon admitted that she sold drugs, he added.

A subsequent search of Kamonrat’s room in Soi Mae Im, in Moo 7, Kathu, found 5,005 grammes of ya ice, Maj Gen Somkun continued.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Kamonrat later told police that she received the ya ice from her “boss”, whom she said she did not know by name.

The drugs would be delivered to her by a private transport company, and she would then proceed to make drop-offs at various locations across the island as per instructions given, she said.

Kamonrat said that she had performed the drug distribution once before her arrest.

She made B1,000 per 100g of drugs delivered, Maj Gen Somkun said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the drug network, as they believe the “boss” is a major supplier to the area, Maj Gen Comkuhn concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Police publicly destroy 136 illegal guns
Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 
Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week
Task force targets Phuket tourism illegal operators
Tighter visa rules stymie Chinese groups
Officials bamboozled by false tsunami alarm
More charges await serial-killing suspect
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Certain foreigners exempt from new tourist fee, Cycling from Phuket to Bangkok || April 27
Russian man dies after jump from Central car park
Tsunami warning sirens ‘no cause for alarm’
ETDA ramps up secure online transactions awareness
Illegal drug users offered voluntary rehab
Chalong residents fed up with brown water supply
Camera of Japanese journalist slain in Myanmar returned after 16 years
Alcohol sales prohibited during early voting and election days

 

Phuket community
Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

Not sure Kakka what you took before writing that comment but it's quite weird and I only can tak...(Read More)

Russian man dies after jump from Central car park

What are all these uniforms hanging/staring to nothing around there? Forensics were there, body was ...(Read More)

Alcohol sales prohibited during early voting and election days

The expression 'tea money' comes from: ... RTP collect money from bars to keep eyes closed o...(Read More)

Alcohol sales prohibited during early voting and election days

As we know that whole alcohol sales and distribution forbidding is just a legitime show of power to ...(Read More)

Patong massage shop dispute ends with car ramming parked motorbikes

Oh dear Christy! I can almost smell the vinegar from here. Ah well, at least you have your carrot......(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

@Kurt, this Dek guy is gone and clearly as some inferiority issue..seems he cum to tell the people o...(Read More)

Russian man dies after jump from Central car park

Just got his call-up papers?...(Read More)

Illegal drug users offered voluntary rehab

No free hand-outs, like a photo of HM the King, t-shirt or cap, cooking oil?...(Read More)

Alcohol sales prohibited during early voting and election days

So even those HiSos who are running for election are going to abstain? Why do I find that impossible...(Read More)

Illegal drug users offered voluntary rehab

Soimething very wrong with people if they line up for drug testing when they appear to have no reaso...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 