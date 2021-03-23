BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Woman arrested in Phuket Town drug raid

PHUKET: Police arrested an 18-year-old woman and charged her with possession of crystal methamphetamine (‘ya ice’) in Phuket Town yesterday evening (Mar 22).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 March 2021, 04:58PM

Acting on information from undercover sources, Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan led a Phuket City police team and apprehended Ancharee ‘Bew’ Wareesri at a house in Soi Anuphas Phuket Karn 5, on Anuphas Phuket Karn Rd in Talad Yai, Phuket Town at approximately 5:50pm last night.

Ms Ancharee was caught in possession of 90.28 grammes of ya ice packed in three plastic bags and immediately placed under arrest.

She was then taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

