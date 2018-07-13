Woman arrested in Phuket for possession of illicit items, second suspect sought

PHUKET: One woman was arrested yesterday when she was found to be in possession of illicit items including kratom and ammunition.

Friday 13 July 2018, 03:48PM

Supana Lomchart was arrested with kratom juice and ammunition but for unknown reasons was also presented with the drugs seized from Taweesak ‘Max’ Lomchart. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

However, a second suspect is being sought by police after drugs were discovered in his home. The arrest of Supana Lomchart was made by a team made up of administrative staff from the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Centre led by Chief of the Phuket Stability Division and Muang District Chief Administrative Officer (palad) Danai Jaikaeng, the local village chief and other officials. At 5:30pm yesterday (July 12), officials searched house 49/1217 on Moo 3 in Rassada where they found Supana in possession of 103 bullets of various calibre, kratom juice and drug paraphernalia. Supana was taken to Phuket City Police Station where she admitted to the crimes and was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug and illegal possession of ammunition. Then at 6pm yesterday, officials searched a rented house on Moo 3 in Rassada and found 808 ya bah pills, 17.43 grams of crystal meth (ya ice), digital scales, other drug related items and a Thai ID card belonging to a Taweesak ‘Max’ Lomchart. Police are now on the hunt for Taweesak.