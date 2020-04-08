Woman arrested for rebottling hand sanitiser, selling it online

PHUKET: A woman in Rassada has been arrested for buying large bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, rebottling it into smaller bottles and selling them online with her own labels.

policecrimeCOVID-19Coronavirus

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 April 2020, 10:27PM

Ms Suphak was charged under the Cosmetics Act for illegally producing cosmetics. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Suphak said that she did not know it was illegal to do so and that she did not mean to break the law. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers from Region 8 Police, led by Lt Col Atsawin Sukthong, raided the house, in Moo 5, Rassada, on Tuesday afternoon (Apr 7).

The arrest was conducted after an officer at Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok received a tip-off that there was production of bottled alcohol in the house and the alcohol was sold through social media.

Joining the raid were Sasiphimon Mongkon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Commerce, and Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) pharmacist Somnuk Hasem.

Officers at the house arrested Suphak Sangmueng, 20, who was found with a total of 129 bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, including large four-litre bottles that she used to fill empty small plastic bottles that she had bought separately, refilled and placed her own printed labels on.

Officers seized 250 empty bottles and 121 labels yet to be printed on.

The labels on many of the smaller bottles branded the sanitiser as “Hyde Skin hand gel sanitizer 70v”.

Ms Suphak was taken to Phuket City Police Station where she confessed to rebottling and labelling the hand sanitiser, said a police report of her arrest.

Ms Suphak said that she did not know it was illegal to do so and that she did not mean to break the law, the report added.

Ms Suphak was charged under Article 14 of the Cosmetics Act B.E. 2535 for producing cosmetics without notification, under Article 29 for producing cosmetics bearing a label with false information and Article 32 for the sale of cosmetics for which notification had not been filed, the report noted.