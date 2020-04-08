Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Woman arrested for rebottling hand sanitiser, selling it online

Woman arrested for rebottling hand sanitiser, selling it online

PHUKET: A woman in Rassada has been arrested for buying large bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, rebottling it into smaller bottles and selling them online with her own labels.

policecrimeCOVID-19Coronavirus
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 April 2020, 10:27PM

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 100 bottles of handsanitiser were seized in the raid. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Suphak said that she did not know it was illegal to do so and that she did not mean to break the law. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Suphak said that she did not know it was illegal to do so and that she did not mean to break the law. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Suphak was charged under the Cosmetics Act for illegally producing cosmetics. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Suphak was charged under the Cosmetics Act for illegally producing cosmetics. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Officers from Region 8 Police, led by Lt Col Atsawin Sukthong, raided the house, in Moo 5, Rassada, on Tuesday afternoon (Apr 7).

The arrest was conducted after an officer at Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok received a tip-off that there was production of bottled alcohol in the house and the alcohol was sold through social media.

Joining the raid were Sasiphimon Mongkon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Commerce, and Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) pharmacist Somnuk Hasem.

Officers at the house arrested Suphak Sangmueng, 20, who was found with a total of 129 bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, including large four-litre bottles that she used to fill empty small plastic bottles that she had bought separately, refilled and placed her own printed labels on.

Officers seized 250 empty bottles and 121 labels yet to be printed on.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The labels on many of the smaller bottles branded the sanitiser as “Hyde Skin hand gel sanitizer 70v”.

Ms Suphak was taken to Phuket City Police Station where she confessed to rebottling and labelling the hand sanitiser, said a police report of her arrest.

Ms Suphak said that she did not know it was illegal to do so and that she did not mean to break the law, the report added.

Ms Suphak was charged under Article 14 of the Cosmetics Act B.E. 2535 for producing cosmetics without notification, under Article 29 for producing cosmetics bearing a label with false information and Article 32 for the sale of cosmetics for which notification had not been filed, the report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ex-con ‘Evil Eye’ blames COVID-19 for need to sell drugs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lock down! Foreigner visa amnesty coming? Thailand schools close until July! || April 8
Phuket Songkran ground rules laid out
Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor
Thailand confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
14 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 140
Frenchman without mask arrested in Patong
Phuket random testing campaign to test 3,000 people for COVID-19
Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon
Thousands leave virus-hit Wuhan as outbound travel ban lifted
Phuket Immigration launches ‘field offices’ in lockdown areas
Loss of taste, smell ‘early symptom of infection’
623 busted over decree violations
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Risk COVID at Immigration? Phuket’s first coronavirus death! More shut downs? || April 7
Three new COVID-19 cases, all from Patong.

 

Phuket community
New bribe details on 2018, 2022 World Cup votes as execs charged

Pascale, on this we agree, had been for decades, but nothing has been done....(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

Jor12, oops today you are Padcale "The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until work ...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

And the worst will be over by April 30? ...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

What! Can you Fact Check this please. This makes absolutely no sense. They close the airport, clo...(Read More)

Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended

The facts are - as per the article - is that scheduled flights have been stopped by the CAAT, but th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

How about a 20K THB fine for not wearing a crash helmet, RTP seem very keen on enforcing the dumb ma...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

Shwe maybe you could travel over to the governor's office and offer up your superior expertise.....(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

@CaptJack69, I doubt you are in a position to know about the necessity to carry out the work. Just s...(Read More)

New bribe details on 2018, 2022 World Cup votes as execs charged

FIFA,as corrupt as it can get....(Read More)

Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended

@Shwe. If you know the facts,why you even asked ?...(Read More)

 

BB and B
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 