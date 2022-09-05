Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Woman arrested for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app

Woman arrested for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app

PHITSANULOK: A woman has been arrested for allegedly transferring a total of B15.7 million from a man’s bank account to her own account with a mobile phone she had stolen from him, police said at a press conference yesterday (Sept 4).

crime
By Bangkok Post

Monday 5 September 2022, 02:27PM

Police arrest Satang Thongramphan at her house in Muang district of Phitsanulok yesterday (Sept 4). Photo: Chinnawat Singha

Police arrest Satang Thongramphan at her house in Muang district of Phitsanulok yesterday (Sept 4). Photo: Chinnawat Singha

Pol Lt Gen Akradej Pimolsri, the Provincial Police Region 6 commissioner, identified the woman as Satang Thongramphan, 46, from Phitsanulok province. The man was not identified, reports the Bangkok Post.

Ms Satang’s arrest followed a complaint filed with police by Patiwat Thaisom, 31. He accused Ms Satang of stealing a mobile phone belonging to his father, a 56-year-old former bank employee who died on Aug 9. With access to information in the mobile phone, she transferred a total of B15.7mn from his father’s bank account to her own account, using his password on the bank application.

The police managed to obtain a court warrant for the arrest of Ms Satang and another warrant for the search of house No 100/89 at Moo 6 village in tambon Wat Chan in Muang district, Phitsanulok, where the woman lived.

Ms Satang was arrested on Sept 1.

In a search of the house, police found B2,329,000 in cash, a B10 weight of gold bullion worth about B299,500, a Chevrolet Optra which belonged to the man who had died, six mobile phones, six bank account deposit books and some documents.

The following day, Sept 2, police seized B12mn in cash hidden in the rear of a Mitsubishi car parked at house No 80/154 on Pracha Uthit road in Muang district, Phitsanulok.

Ms Satang denied she had stolen the man’s money, saying she had only followed his instructions.

Police said that during questioning, Ms Satang said she knew the man and had taken care of him while he underwent treatment for stomach cancer at a care centre in tambon Plai Chumpol in Muang district, Phitsanulok, until he died on Aug 9.

With his mobile phone and his password on a Krungthai Bank app, she transferred money from his Krungthai Bank account to her own TMB Thanachart Bank account 17 times between Aug 9-16, totalling B15,790,000.

She withdrew B3mn from her bank account on Aug 21 and another B12,732,654 on Aug 24 - B15,732,654 in total.

She used some of the money to buy the gold bullion and hid the rest of the money in the rear of a car, police said. The money had been seized by officers after the search.

Ms Satang said she kept B1mn to hire a lawyer in case she had a legal problem.

She was initially charged with stealing under the Criminal Code and violating the Computer Crime Act.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Electrical fault sparks shop fire in Ratsada || September 05
Bridge over troubled waters for Thailand-bound Russian snowbird tourists
Police question drivers over ‘taxi mafia’ claims
Welfare holders lean on ‘Kon La Kreung’
German targeted by royalist over protest against Prawit, Prayut
Electrical fault sparks shop fire in Ratsada
Staying in Thailand just got a bit easier with LTR Visas
Phuket rains fail to dampen Baba Wedding Festival
Governor expedites flood assistance
Phuket Opinion: All the right moves
Russians bid farewell to Gorbachev, but without Putin
Mountain B pub inferno death toll rises to 23
Fuel leak sees launch of NASA’s Artemis rocket scrubbed again
‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers
Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

 

Phuket community
Traffic fines to increase from Monday

@Capricornball: What bothers you about penalties that the police collect for offenses? Do you want m...(Read More)

Police question drivers over ‘taxi mafia’ claims

So the person who illegally blocked the 100% legal actions of the van driver with menaces? Nothing h...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

never ever use any taxi who stand in front of some hotel, or boat pier or tourist attraction, p,s no...(Read More)

Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

just another day in the jungle.. the usual day in this civilized island..lol ...(Read More)

Staying in Thailand just got a bit easier with LTR Visas

It would be helpful if you stated at the top of this article that I was reading an advertorial so th...(Read More)

NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors

A failure again. They'd be better throwing paper darts at the moon....(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Hmm. The usual respondents here with an expected knee jerk response. Why not try and make a living a...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

@Wiesel, come on mate. Most of us that live here know better. We wear helmets, have licenses, and ge...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Comical. First, teach this guy what "mafia" means. Second, why give this guy any space to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: All the right moves

Good news just as long as these airlines haven't based any decision on anything proclaimed by TA...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Fastship Phuket
The 8 Pool Villa
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Cassia Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
BDO Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket

 