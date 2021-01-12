BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths

Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths

THAILAND: A young woman has been arrested in Bangkok’s Sai Mai area and a quantity of a new illegal drug cocktail known as “k-powdered milk” seized in the wake of the death of six people who used it.

drugscrime
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 12 January 2021, 01:46PM

Sirikarn Chuekhetkram, 23, at Sai Mai police station in Bangkok after her arrest and police seizure of six packets of an illegal drug cocktail known as “k-powdered milk” today (Jan 12). Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham.

Sirikarn Chuekhetkram, 23, at Sai Mai police station in Bangkok after her arrest and police seizure of six packets of an illegal drug cocktail known as “k-powdered milk” today (Jan 12). Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham.

Sirikarn Chuekhetkram, 23, was taken into custody in front of a house in Jitpawan community in Sai Mai area today (Jan 12) by police acting on a tip-off alleging she sold the drug cocktail, known as “k-nom pong” by Thai users because of its appearance.

The cocktail is reported by Thai news outlets to contain ketamine, methamphetamine, heroin and a sedative. Police say they have yet to fully analyse it.

The police team, led by Metropolitan Police Division 2 chief Pol Col Saksit Meesawat, searched the woman and found three small plastic bags of drugs in her pockets.

She allegedly confessed there were three more packets of the same drugs in her bedroom. She took them there and police found the drugs.

Ms Sirikarn told police the drug mixture contained ketamine and a sleeping pill called “rosé” (ramelteon, commonly prescribed under the brand name Rozerem).

K9 Point

Ms Sirikarn allegedly said she bought the drugs from a friend in Pathum Thani’s Lam Luk Ka district’s soi Khlong 2 for B470 a gramme and sold them on Facebook for B600 a gramme. Her regular customers were young people in Sai Mai area.

She allegedly admitted having sold the drugs for a long time before being caught.

Ms Sirikarn was initially charged with illegal possession of category 2 drugs with intent to sell. She was taken to Sai Mai police station for legal action.

Yesterday, national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk ordered a crackdown on the new illegal drug cocktail following the death of six people, three men and three women aged 21-34 years, after using it.

Five of them died in the area under the jurisdiction of Wat Phraya Krai police station in Bangkok.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket
Water supply outage to affect west and central Phuket
Phuket EOCs to enforce COVID measures for new arrivals
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok
Malaysia declares virus emergency, sparking anger
Woman nabbed for noodle shop ‘snatch and run’ to pay drug debt
Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight
Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19
Municipality keen to buy COVID vaccines with its own money
Government forms committee for vaccine rollout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should COVID casino ’law breakers’ get free medical treatment? Health Minister asks... || January 11
China says WHO coronavirus experts to visit from Thursday
Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations as reserves run low
Electricity outage to affect Kalim
Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

 

Phuket community
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok

Hahaha ! Exactly as I said. Guess someone should shut up for a while now ! ...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

So if getting on a flight places an individual at risk of being infected why is everyone flying into...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@ChrisWC You can either believe Mr. know it all better K. , or you book a flight , download the n...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

Trying to register a departure through the Phuget.go.th [sic] web site was futile, it requires usag...(Read More)

Municipality keen to buy COVID vaccines with its own money

Wow, very rich Khon Kaen Municipality. I am sure Officialdom there takes very well care of unemploye...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

It is good to forbid alcohol in restaurants and close venues at midnight. Because after midnight on...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

This sounds like the "entre" before the "main meal"! Start stocking up on the bo...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

Was traveling from Phuket to a 'popular market' north of Phuket not a kind of unneeded trave...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

Perhaps the green plated car was used that day privately? However, the driver for sure not has enoug...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@Pascale. No 'BS'. Coming from 'red' area requests quarantine. A BKK ASQ certificate...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
CMI - Thailand
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 