Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths

THAILAND: A young woman has been arrested in Bangkok’s Sai Mai area and a quantity of a new illegal drug cocktail known as “k-powdered milk” seized in the wake of the death of six people who used it.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 12 January 2021, 01:46PM

Sirikarn Chuekhetkram, 23, at Sai Mai police station in Bangkok after her arrest and police seizure of six packets of an illegal drug cocktail known as “k-powdered milk” today (Jan 12). Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham.

Sirikarn Chuekhetkram, 23, was taken into custody in front of a house in Jitpawan community in Sai Mai area today (Jan 12) by police acting on a tip-off alleging she sold the drug cocktail, known as “k-nom pong” by Thai users because of its appearance.

The cocktail is reported by Thai news outlets to contain ketamine, methamphetamine, heroin and a sedative. Police say they have yet to fully analyse it.

The police team, led by Metropolitan Police Division 2 chief Pol Col Saksit Meesawat, searched the woman and found three small plastic bags of drugs in her pockets.

She allegedly confessed there were three more packets of the same drugs in her bedroom. She took them there and police found the drugs.

Ms Sirikarn told police the drug mixture contained ketamine and a sleeping pill called “rosé” (ramelteon, commonly prescribed under the brand name Rozerem).

Ms Sirikarn allegedly said she bought the drugs from a friend in Pathum Thani’s Lam Luk Ka district’s soi Khlong 2 for B470 a gramme and sold them on Facebook for B600 a gramme. Her regular customers were young people in Sai Mai area.

She allegedly admitted having sold the drugs for a long time before being caught.

Ms Sirikarn was initially charged with illegal possession of category 2 drugs with intent to sell. She was taken to Sai Mai police station for legal action.

Yesterday, national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk ordered a crackdown on the new illegal drug cocktail following the death of six people, three men and three women aged 21-34 years, after using it.

Five of them died in the area under the jurisdiction of Wat Phraya Krai police station in Bangkok.