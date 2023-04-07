Woman, 68, killed in fatal lane change

PHUKET: A 68-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a pickup truck on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn late yesterday afternoon (Apr 6).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 7 April 2023, 01:17PM

Police were called to the scene, at the U-turn point in front of the National Housing Authority housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, Thalang, at 5:52pm, confirmed Lt Pongpipat Khamchomphu of the Thalang Police.

Police and rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality arrived to find a black Honda Wave 125i motorcycle, registered in Phuket, with heavy damage on the road.

Its rider, Narumon Lochokchai, 68, was lying nearby with serious injuries to her head and neck, and bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Unable to confirm a pulse, rescue workers performed CPR before rushing Ms Narumon to Thalang Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Ruangrit Kiang-ngiak, 50, the driver of a green Phuket-registered Toyota Mighty X pickup at the scene, told police that he was driving home from Satun Province to his home in Phuket Town when the accident occurred.

He was driving in the middle lane and Ms Narumon was driving in the left lane, both travelling southbound along Thepkrasattri Rd.

Ms Narumon suddenly pulled out in front of his pickup. He was unable to avoid the collision, Mr Ruangrit said.

The impact forced Ms Narumon’s motorbike to collide head-on into another pickup that was stopped and waiting at the U-turn for traffic to clear so that the driver, a foreigner, could safely proceed onto the southbound side of the road.

All three parties were taken to the Thalang Police Station for further questioning.

CCTV footage confirmed that Mr Ruangrit’s description of events to be true, police said.