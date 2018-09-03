THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Woman, 59, riding bicycle at night killed by car

PHUKET: A 59-year-old woman riding a bicycle home was killed when she was struck by a car on a dark stretch of Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, on Saturday night (Sept 1).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 September 2018, 07:11PM

Rescue workers at the scene. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The bicycle that Ms Sasiphat was riding when she was struck and killed by the car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Suporn Meangkai of the Thalang Police was informed of the accident at 9:40pm.

Officers arrived at the scene, near the U-turn in Muang Mai, to find a the bicycle on the road and the car that struck it parked nearby, with the car driver standing by.

The woman, identified as Sasiphat Thitiphatmetan, was dead at the scene, noted police.

The driver of the car, Witoon Uthatchakon, told police that he was driving southbound when the bicycle came crossed into his lane from the left, heading to the far side of the road.

Mr Witoon said he could not swerve or brake in time to avoid hitting the bicycle, and the woman riding it.

After having Mr Witoon conduct a breath test at the scene, officers took him to Thalang Hospital to be tested for drugs and alcohol, Capt Suporn said.

“He tested negative,” he confirmed.

However, Capt Suporn said he had yet to conclude his investigation into the accident.

“I have had the vehicle brought to the police station for further inspection,” he said.

“I have also contacted Ms Sasiphat’s son and informed him of the incident. He was in another province, but is on his way now,” Capt Supron added.

 

 

Wiesel | 05 September 2018 - 13:40:40 

The green parts on the handlebar looks like LED-Lights for bikes.

Timothy | 05 September 2018 - 09:08:55 

Captain, I agree. It's not safe to ride your bicycle on the roads during the day let alone at night without lights....but how many times do we see motorbikes riding on the roads without a single working light? I have seen salengs in the middle of the highway at night without lights. Death wish....

Kurt | 04 September 2018 - 17:40:58 

A bike should have lights, the rider should not wear black clothes at dark hours. Live safe and relaxed by biking visible. Easy to do, is it not? Doesn't need much thinking.

Andy | 04 September 2018 - 16:19:01 

There are many bikes the same as this around Laguna, I think they come free for use with some rental properties. None have lights or even rear reflectors yet people frequently use them at night on unlit roads. Some people either have a death wish or are just plain dumb.

CaptainJack69 | 04 September 2018 - 11:50:30 

"...heading to the far side of the road..." meaning crossing the road? or just cutting the lane? a little precision of language would help.

I don't see any lights on the bike. Maybe the crash knocked them off? Clearly no one would be balmy enough to cycle on the worlds deadliest roads without lights, right?

TIT

