Woman, 59, commits gun suicide in Koh Kaew

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 59-year-old woman who was found with a single gunshot to the head in an apparent suicide at a house in Koh Kaew earlier today (May 17).

deathsuicidepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 17 May 2022, 05:39PM

Police in front of the home in Koh Kaew earlier today (May 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers from the Phuket City Police led by Investigator Lt Col Teerawut Chuachak were called to the home, located in a street behind Sapam Shrine in Moo 3 Koh Kaew, at 11am.

Officers found the body of Supranee Veronchakti, 59, on the floor beside her bed. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of her head. A .38 revolver was on the floor beside her.

Police said that although it appeared Ms Supranee was home alone when the gunshot was heard, officers are continuing their investigation as required.

Lt Col Teerawat noted that Ms Supranee suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure due to weight issues.

One of Ms Supranee’s neighbours, Ms Janek, said she spoke with Ms Supranee only last night. “We talked about normal things, nothing about killing herself or that she was not feeling well,” Ms Janek said.

Regardless, Ms Janek said that Ms Supranee’s death might have been the result of depression.