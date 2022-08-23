Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

PHUKET: A 26-year-old woman has filed a formal complaint of sexual assault against her landlord, who used a spare key to accost her while she was asleep in her room.

sexcrimepoliceSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 August 2022, 01:38PM

Kwanruethai Phajongkiat, 26, originally from Nakhon Si Thammarat, filed the complaint at Phuket City Police Station at 4:12am on Sunday (Aug 21).

Lt Col Kiatjorn Amloy, Deputy Chief of Investigation, was the officer who received the complaint.

The incident happened at about 2:30am Sunday, at her room on the second floor of the Thawilarp 2 dormitory in Soi Hub Ek, off Phuket Road in Phuket Town, Ms Kwanruethai said.

She was asleep in her room when she woke, feeling a hand on her hip sliding down between her legs.

Beside her was her landlord, named in the report only as “Mr Pae”, about 50 years old.

It was dark. She could not see his face, but she recognised his voice and could see he was wearing only underpants, Ms Kwanruethai added.

Realising what was happening, Ms Kwanruethai screamed, startling Mr Pae, who fled the room, she said.

Ms Kwanruethai called her brother to pick her up and take her to Phuket Town Police Station to report the incident.

Ms Kwanruethai said that before the incident she felt safe staying at the dormitory-style accommodation. She had seen Mr Pae before and always offered her respects with a wai, she said.

However, even after police were informed of the incident, they asked her if she wanted to drop the charge.

“I said no, I want to prosecute,” she said.

Ms Kwanruethai said that after she had filed her complaint, more people had come forward to file their own complaints.

“I want people to be careful because they think that their place is safe, but if there are many copies of key cards to enter your room, it may not be as safe as you think,” she said.