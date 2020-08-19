Woman, 20, survives 15m plunge off motorbike onto Kalim waterfall

PHUKET: A 20-year-old woman has escaped serious injuries after her motorbike slid on sand at a curve in Kalim, north of Patong, and struck a guardrail, sending her plunging some 15 metres onto rocks beside a small waterfall below.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 August 2020, 11:49AM

The small waterfall, some 15-20 metres beside the road. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket

The accident happened on Kalim Soi 7, off Phra Baramee Rd, shortly before 4:30pm Monday afternoon (Aug 17), explained Sompong Panaphote of the Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket rescue team based in Patong.

“About 10 of us rescuers arrived at the scene to find the motorbike still there on the road. About 15-20m below the road was the woman on rocks beside the waterway,” he told The Phuket News.

“She was conscious but unable to move as she was in a lot of pain. We checked and her legs and arms were not broken, and she was not paralysed,” Mr Sompong said.

“She also had a bad cut on her head and was bleeding heavily,” he added.

“I think she is very lucky that she survived a fall from this height. She did not have any serious injuries at all." Mr sompong noted.

Expat rescue volunteer Vincent Modell said simply, “Considering the distance she fell from the road to where she landed, it is a miracle that she had not sustained any life-changing injuries."

Safely recovering the woman from the waterfall was not easy.

“We harnessed her body to a rescue board and team of rescue workers then carried her back up to the road. That took about an hour,” Mr Modell explained.

“She was taken to Patong Hospital, where she is recovering and receiving medical treatment,” he added.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub