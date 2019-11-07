THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wolves Academy youth football camp back in Phuket

Wolves Academy youth football camp back in Phuket

FOOTBALL: World-class youth football coaching is coming back to Phuket as two full-time coaches from the Wolves Academy – of the Wolverhampton Wanderers youth academy – will be leading a training camp on the island this December.

Football
By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 November 2019, 09:40AM

The Wolves Academy Phuket will take place in Chalong from December 16-19. Spaces are limited. Photo: Supplied

The Wolves Academy Phuket will take place in Chalong from December 16-19. Spaces are limited. Photo: Supplied

The Wolves Academy Camp Phuket will take place from December 16-19 at the Berda Claude International School in Chalong with support from the Kingdom Cafe.

 

Wolves Academy U13 coach Adrian Ganchev and U12 coach Ryan Howard will lead the training camp in Phuket, focused on player development and talent identification, according to a press release.

 

Last year’s Worlves Academy Camp Phuket saw close to 60 young footballers take part with some youngsters having stood out and invited to be special guests for a full week of training with high-ranking Category 1 academy coaches at the team's training facilities in Compton Park, Wolverhampton, England.

 

Open to footballers aged 7-14 years. Camp fee is THB6,000 for four half-days of elite youth football coaching. Spaces are limited to nine per age group, reservations are first come, first serve. Register by email at info@bcisphuket.com

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Juventus, Bayern and PSG seal last-16 berths, Man City made to wait
'Treat me like Laver', Court urges Tennis Australia
Chelsea, Ajax draw European thriller as Liverpool win and Barca stumble
Nishino calls 24 players for qualifiers
Nadal returns to No. 1, Barty tops women's rankings
South Africans to put economic woes aside and honour Springboks
Old guard prevails in Kamala Lawn Bowls
15th Turtle Fun Run & Half Marathon 2019 [VIDEO]
BISP-Cruzeiro hoist Grab Cup title in Bangkok
Hamilton wins sixth title with second place finish
Springboks blitz England to win third World Cup
England, Springboks aim to lift home gloom with rugby win
New Zealand turn on style to clinch third at World Cup
First Blood: Loma's win in UFC debut a first for Thailand
Hansen leaves with legacy intact, despite rare All Blacks flop

 

Phuket community
Insurgents attack security checkpoint in Yala, 15 killed

Seems the terrorists ( call them terrorists, 'insurgents' is to sweet named) made their day ...(Read More)

BISP students among ‘Top in Thailand’

Why are teenage girls mandated to wear skirts? So as to provide the illusion (italics) of quick acc...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

For both to die, I suspect not scuba diving, but hookah, poorly maintained allowing carbon dioxide, ...(Read More)

Phuket police launch anti-crime campaign ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

LOL. Haven't even read the article, but that headline....! So the police launch an "anti-cr...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

In article are just 2 good comments. 1: From Captain Thammawat (look better into professionality of ...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

And Wiesel, the rules and standards in the recreational Scuba Dive industry are such, specially when...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Wiesel, don't talk from your crystal ball. Don't make a on nothing based statement about a P...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

This criminal is a revolving prison door. In-out-in-out. Why not lock him up for a year of 25 at on...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

Arrested in 2005 for attempted rape/murder. Arrested again in 2009, so prison time was less than 4 y...(Read More)

Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong

Having police constantly patrol might help,also. Very simple, easy, and effective method. Why not ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET