FOOTBALL: World-class youth football coaching is coming back to Phuket as two full-time coaches from the Wolves Academy – of the Wolverhampton Wanderers youth academy – will be leading a training camp on the island this December.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 November 2019, 09:40AM

The Wolves Academy Phuket will take place in Chalong from December 16-19. Spaces are limited. Photo: Supplied

The Wolves Academy Camp Phuket will take place from December 16-19 at the Berda Claude International School in Chalong with support from the Kingdom Cafe. Wolves Academy U13 coach Adrian Ganchev and U12 coach Ryan Howard will lead the training camp in Phuket, focused on player development and talent identification, according to a press release. Last year’s Worlves Academy Camp Phuket saw close to 60 young footballers take part with some youngsters having stood out and invited to be special guests for a full week of training with high-ranking Category 1 academy coaches at the team's training facilities in Compton Park, Wolverhampton, England. Open to footballers aged 7-14 years. Camp fee is THB6,000 for four half-days of elite youth football coaching. Spaces are limited to nine per age group, reservations are first come, first serve. Register by email at info@bcisphuket.com