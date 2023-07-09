British International School, Phuket
Woakes calls on England to summon spirit of 2019 in Headingley run chase

CRICKET: Chris Woakes urged England to recreate the spirit of Headingley 2019 as they look to revive their Ashes hopes against Australia, but without any of the accompanying tension.

Cricket
By AFP

Sunday 9 July 2023 10:49 AM

England’s Ben Duckett bats on day three of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley yesterday (July 8). Photo: AFP

England ended yesterday’s (July 8) rain-marred third day of the third Test on 27-0 in pursuit of a victory target of 251.

They have two days in which to score the remaining 224 runs they require but the pressure is on England in a match, at 2-0 down with three to play, they must win if they are to regain the Ashes.

In 2019, England made 362-9 to beat Australia by just one wicket in a thrilling Ashes clash at Headingley thanks mainly to current captain Ben Stokes’s astounding 135 not out.

That series ended all square at 2-2.

“I hope so, because that means we win the Test match,” said Woakes, when asked if England would invoke the spirit of 2019 on today’s fourth day.

“It would be nice to do it a little bit easier this time,” added the seamer, who has taken six wickets in his first Test in over a year, including a valuable 3-68 as Australia were dismissed for 224 in their second innings yesterday.

The past 12 months have seen England achieve several spectacular run chases, including a national Test record 378 against India at Edgbaston last year.

“We know we can chase scores as a team,” said Woakes. “It certainly suits us which is a good thing.”

This match is Woakes’s first home Test since September 2021 and the all-rounder said: “The fact I haven’t played in front of a crowd in England for a couple of years brings out that emotion in you when you hear that roar.”

But he stressed his side would not get ahead of themselves in a match where a win for the tourists would secure Australia’s first Ashes campaign triumph in England in 22 years.

“Australia will be thinking they’re 10 wickets away from winning an Ashes series in England as well, so it’s an exciting day for both teams,” said Woakes.

Both Woakes and Australia’s Travis Head, who made a fine 77 yesterday, were involved in the Headingley classic of four years ago.

“It’s fair to say that it’s a nice place to be with the series on the line and hopefully we can redeem ourselves from 2019 at this place,” said Head.

